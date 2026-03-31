UPPSC 2024 Qualifier Breaks Down At Hanuman Temple After Securing Seat; Emotional Video Goes Viral

Prayagraj: A heartwarming video that is going viral on social media shows a young guy breaking down in tears at a Hanuman temple after achieving success in the UPPSC exam.

In Prayagraj, the guy identified as Anand Raj Singh became emotional after clearing the UPPSC 2024 recruitment exam. In the video, the guy can be seen bowing down in front of the Hanuman God and can be seen crying loudly after clearing the UPPSC 2024 recruitment exam.

🚨 UP PCS 2024 Qualifier Breaks Down in Hanuman Temple After Success 🙏



In Prayagraj, Anand Raj Singh became emotional after clearing the UP PCS 2024 recruitment exam.



📌 Visited Hanuman Temple after the result

📌 Broke down in tears before the deity

📌 Later composed himself… pic.twitter.com/MvqhKgD2lr — Genzdigest (@genzdigest) March 30, 2026

As per the Jagran Report, Anand Raj Singh became overwhelmed upon learning about his selection for the post of Naib Tehsildar in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) 2024 examination. He went straight to the Hanuman temple, where he burst into tears while bowing at the Lord’s feet.

The tears in his eyes represented years of hard work, struggle, and the joy of finally achieving his goals. The video of this heartfelt moment is quickly going viral online, with many people calling his journey truly inspirational.

Anand Raj Singh, a resident of Kevali village in Ghorawal tehsil of Sonbhadra district, secured the Naib Tehsildar post in his second attempt at the UPPSC exam, as per the Jagran report. He had been preparing for competitive exams for the past four years despite the limited resources.

Atmanand Singh, his father, is employed in Jhunsi at a tractor agency. Anand comes from a humble family, and his accomplishment has made his village and the surrounding area proud. Locals are coming to his house to congratulate him and celebrate his achievement.

Anand credited his parents’ blessings, family support, and consistent hard work for his success. He shared that despite facing several challenges, he remained focused on his goal.

As per the Jagran report, he said those tears represented years of struggle and the overwhelming joy of success, something words cannot fully express.

Results Declared on Sunday

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the final results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 on Sunday, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of aspirants across the state.

Direct Link to Check Results Here