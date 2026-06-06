UPMSP Opens Applications For Class 10, 12 Improvement And Compartment Exams 2026 At upmsp.edu.in; Apply By June 27

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started accepting applications for UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement and Compartment today, June 6, 2026. Applications for the UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Exams 2026 must be submitted by June 26, 2026. Candidates who meet the requirements may apply via the official websites at compartment.upmsp.edu.in and upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Important Dates

Application start date: June 6, 2026

Last date to apply online: June 27, 2026 (till 12 midnight)

Last date to submit documents by registered post: Within three days after June 27

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Who can apply?

Improvement and Compartment Exam for Class 10

Only one unsuccessful subject may be applied for by students taking the Class 10 Improvement exam. Candidates who have failed two subjects and are applying for admission under the Compartment category may take the exam in one of those subjects.

Exam for the Class 12 Compartment

Intermediate students may apply for the compartment test if they were unable to pass one course in the Humanities, Science, or Commerce stream. Additionally, applicants may apply for the test even if they failed one of the Agriculture Part-I or Part-II papers. The compartment test is also open to students enrolled in vocational courses who have failed one trade subject.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Exam Fees

Class 10 Improvement/Compartment Examination Fee: ₹256.50

Class 12 Compartment Examination Fee: ₹306

Candidates must pay the prescribed examination fee through a Treasury Challan under the UP Board fee head.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the UPMSP's official website.

Step 2: Select the UP Board Class 10th/12th Compartment Exam 2026 application link.

Step 3: Carefully read the eligibility requirements and instructions.

Step 4: Provide your Roll Number, personal information, and the necessary academic data.

Step 5: Decide which subject or subjects to examine for improvement or compartment.

Step 6: If necessary, upload the necessary files.

Step 7: Use the available payment method to pay the required examination fee.

Step 8: Before submitting the final version, thoroughly review all of the submitted information.

Step 9: After completing the application, download the confirmation page.

Step 10: For future reference, print the completed application and fee receipt.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Rules for Theory and Practical Examinations

Candidates who have failed both the written and practical/project components of a topic will need to retake both, per the board's standards. Students who failed only one segment but passed the theoretical or practical/project component, however, may elect to solely participate in the failed component. If they want to do better, they can also choose to retake both sections.

According to the UPMSP, the specific schedule for the theory and practical exams will be revealed separately. To prevent any last-minute issues, students are urged to thoroughly confirm their eligibility and finish the application procedure well in advance of the deadline.