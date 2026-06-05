UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement And Compartment Exam Applications Begin Tomorrow; Check Details Here

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will start the applications for UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement and Compartment from tomorrow, June 6, 2026. The last date to apply for the UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exams 2026 is June 26, 2026.

Eligible candidates can apply through the official websites at upmsp.edu.in and compartment.upmsp.edu.in. To apply for the examination, candidates are required to fill out the online application form and pay the prescribed fee through a treasury challan. Students applying for the Class 10 improvement or compartment examination will have to pay Rs 256.50, while Class 12 candidates are required to pay Rs 306.

After successfully submitting the application form, students must download and save a copy of the application form along with the original treasury challan for future reference. The board has instructed candidates to send the printed application form and original challan to the concerned regional office through registered post within three days from the last date of application submission. Applications without the required documents will not be accepted.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement and Compartment Exam below:

Application start date: June 6, 2026

Last date to apply online: June 27, 2026 (till 12 midnight)

Last date to submit documents by registered post: Within three days after June 27

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Examination Fees

Class 10 Improvement/Compartment Exam: ₹256.50

Class 12 Compartment Exam: ₹306

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Who can apply?

Class 10 Improvement and Compartment Examination

Students appearing for the Class 10 Improvement examination can apply for only one subject in which they were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, candidates seeking admission under the Compartment category and who have failed in two subjects are allowed to appear for the examination in one of those failed subjects.

Class 12 Compartment Examination

For Intermediate students, those who could not clear one subject in the Humanities, Science, or Commerce stream are eligible to apply for the compartment examination. In addition, candidates who failed in one paper of Agriculture Part-I or Agriculture Part-II may also register for the exam. Students enrolled in vocational courses who have failed in one trade subject are likewise eligible to appear for the compartment examination.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Fee Payment and Submission Process

Candidates have been instructed by UPMSP to pay the required examination fee through treasury challan under the category of UP Board fee. After the online registration process is over, students need to take a printout of the submitted application form and send it to the concerned regional office of the board via registered post along with the original treasury challan receipt.

The board has emphasised that these documents should reach the regional office within three days of the application deadline. The board will not consider applications that do not include all required documents.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Rules for Theory and Practical Examinations

According to the board’s guidelines, candidates who have failed both the written and practical/project portions of a subject will be required to appear for both components again. However, students who have cleared either the theory or practical/project component and failed only one section can choose to appear only for the failed component. They may also opt to retake both sections if they wish to improve their performance.

The UPMSP has stated that the detailed timetable for both theory and practical examinations will be announced separately. Students are advised to verify their eligibility carefully and complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute difficulties.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Eligibility Criteria

As per the eligibility guidelines, Class 10 students who have failed in one subject are eligible to apply for the improvement examination. Candidates who have failed in two subjects can appear for the compartment examination in one failed subject.

For Class 12 students from science, commerce, and humanities streams, candidates who have not passed can appear for the compartment examination in one subject. Similarly, vocational stream students who have failed in one trade paper are also eligible to appear for the compartment examination.