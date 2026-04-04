UPMSP Announces Mock Exams On April 9–10; Last Chance For Missed Intermediate Practical Students

UP Board 2026: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released an announcement stating that mock exams will be held on 9th and 10th April 2026, providing a last chance for those students who had been either exempted from taking their Practical Exams this year.

This announcement has been released through the office of the Secretary, UP Board, as another step to ensure that no eligible student misses their chance to undertake the practical examination requirement this academic year.

Last chance for missed practical exams

According to the official notice, these mock exams will be conducted for students who were absent or disadvantaged during the earlier round of Intermediate practical examinations. The board has made it clear that this will be the last opportunity, and no further chances will be provided after these dates.

The examinations will be carried out by examiners appointed through the board’s regional offices. To maintain transparency and fairness, the entire process will be conducted under CCTV surveillance, in line with earlier guidelines.

Arrangements at School and District Levels

In cases where all students of a particular school had missed the earlier practical exams, the mock tests will be conducted within the same school. For individual candidates who missed the exam, arrangements will be made at designated centres identified by district school inspectors or zonal offices at district headquarters.

Eligible candidates have been advised to approach their respective institutions or the DIOS office to ascertain their test centers and dates.

Due to the stringent timelines set by the board, the authorities have encouraged the students to take this chance seriously and attend the tests, as there will not be any more rescheduling in future.