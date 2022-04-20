UPMSP 10th and 12th Practical Exams 2022 begins today, centers, security, and other measures

UP Board's practical examination for Class 12 began on Wednesday, and the answer sheets will be evaluated on April 23. Furthermore, the exams will be conducted in two phases.

The first phase of exams commenced today, while the second phase will begin on April 28.

The examinations will be held under the supervision of CCTV cameras. The security arrangements will also be strict to prevent cheating.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:27 PM IST