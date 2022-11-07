EdTech firm upGrad to invest $30mn for campuses in India, US, Singapore

e-Paper Get App
UGDX will specialise in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, Blockchain, connected devices, IoT, quantum computing, digital management, leadership courses and the Cloud

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
upGrad has programmes in collaboration with BITS Pilani, MICA, IIIT Bangalore, IIMT Ghaziabad, S.P. Jain, and Cambridge Judge Business School | upGrad
Mumbai: On Monday, the Indian EdTech platform upGrad announced to invest $30 million and open 10 global campuses in the US, India and other regions next year.

Under a new brand name 'UGDX', the company is to open three campuses in the US (the San Francisco unit goes live in January), five in India (Delhi and Chennai) and one each in Singapore and Middle East.

"As part of our goal to be the world's first and largest fully integrated higher edtech company spanning college learners and working professionals from the age of 18 to 60+ years, this is a natural extension as we move to a very scaled blended offline and online model under our own upGrad brand," said Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairperson, upGrad.

Under 'UGDX,' the EdTech plans to have faculty members from various geographies and will use technology to integrate their campuses, faculty, and corporates within one ecosystem.

UGDX will specialise in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, Blockchain, connected devices, IoT, quantum computing, digital management, leadership courses and the Cloud, offering certificates, bachelor's, master's and doctoral programmes in these areas. UGDX recently acquired data science, AI, ML-focused offline institute INSOFE'.

upGrad has a learner base of over three million across more than 100 countries and over 300 university partners.

