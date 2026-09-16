UPESSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins Today For 12,405 Posts At upessc.up.gov.in; Salary Up To ₹1.12 Lakh |

UPESSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has started the online registration process for Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 from today, September 16, 2026. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 12,405 Assistant Teacher posts in primary schools.

As per Advertisement No. 05/2026, the vacancies include 11,508 Assistant Teacher posts in primary schools in urban areas and 897 posts for Assistant Teachers in affiliated primary non-government aided schools.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the commission's official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates must complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process before filling out the application form.

Direct link to check the official advertisement

Direct link to read the official details notification

UPESSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The key dates mentioned in the recruitment notification are:

Advertisement publication: September 15, 2026

Online registration/application begins: September 16, 2026

Last date to submit application fee: October 15, 2026

Last date for application correction: October 19, 2026

Written examination: The notification text provided lists December 3 and 4, 2028. Candidates should verify the examination date from the latest official UPESSC notice before relying on it.

UPESSC Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2026

The recruitment covers two categories of Assistant Teacher posts:

Assistant Teacher, Primary Schools (Urban Areas): 11,508 posts

Assistant Teacher, Affiliated Primary Non-Government Aided Schools: 897 posts Boys' schools: 473 Girls' schools: 424

Total: 12,405 posts

The commission has stated that the number of vacancies may increase or decrease.

UPESSC Assistant Teacher Eligibility Criteria

For the Assistant Teacher, Urban posts, candidates must have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university along with a prescribed teacher-training qualification. Eligible qualifications include B.T.C., two-year B.T.C. (Urdu), Special B.T.C., two-year Diploma in Special Education approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India, four-year B.El.Ed., or a recognised two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Candidates must also have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by the state government or the Government of India.

For Assistant Teacher posts in affiliated primary non-government aided schools, candidates must have a bachelor's degree along with B.T.C. or D.El.Ed. from an NCTE-recognised course. They must also have passed the Class 1 to 5 TET conducted by the Government of Uttar Pradesh or the Government of India.

UPESSC Assistant Teacher Age Limit

For Assistant Teacher, Urban posts, the minimum age is 21 years, while the maximum age is 40 years as on July 1, 2026.

The notification provides relaxation in the maximum age limit for eligible categories. This includes:

SC/ST/OBC candidates of Uttar Pradesh: 5 years

Eligible persons with disabilities of Uttar Pradesh: 15 years

Ex-servicemen: 3 years in addition to the period of military service

Shiksha Mitras: Maximum age up to 60 years

For Assistant Teacher posts in affiliated primary non-government aided schools, the minimum age is 21 years as on July 1, 2026, while the superannuation age is 62 years.

UPESSC Assistant Teacher Application Fee

General/Unreserved/OBC/EWS and other categories: ₹1,000

SC/ST candidates: ₹500

Persons with disabilities: ₹300

Candidates must pay the examination fee online through the payment gateway available on the application portal .

Candidates should retain the payment receipt for future reference.

UPESSC Assistant Teacher Salary

Selected candidates for both categories will be placed at Level 6 of the pay scale.

Minimum pay: ₹35,400

Maximum pay: ₹1,12,400

How To Apply For UPESSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026

Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) process, which is mandatory before applying for the recruitment.

Step 3: Log in to the application portal and select the Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026 application link.

Step 4: Enter all required details carefully, including category, sub-category, date of birth, gender and educational qualifications.

Step 5: Upload the scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Ensure that the signature is in JPG/JPEG format, with a file size of 10 KB to 200 KB and a resolution of 140 × 110 pixels.

Step 7: Upload the passport-size photograph in the prescribed format, with a file size of 30 KB to 300 KB and the required pixel dimensions.

Step 8: Upload the required certificates and documents in PDF format, generally with a file size of 50 KB to 500 KB.

Step 9: Review all the information entered in the application form carefully before final submission.

Step 10: Pay the applicable examination fee through the online payment gateway and submit the application.

Step 11: Download and keep copies of the submitted application form and payment receipt safely for future reference.

Note: Details such as category, sub-category, date of birth and gender cannot be changed after final submission, except through the correction facility provided by the Commission within the specified period.

UPESSC Assistant Teacher exam centres & admit card

The written examination centres will be determined at district headquarters as required. Candidates may be allotted any examination centre, and requests for changing the allotted centre will not be accepted.

Details of the examination district will be available around 10 days before the examination, while the exact examination centre will be available through the admit card around three days before the examination, according to the notification.

Candidates must appear only at the centre mentioned on their admit card. The commission has stated that answer sheets of candidates appearing at a different centre will not be evaluated.

Documents required for verification

Candidates shortlisted for document verification will be informed about the date, time and venue through the commission's website and other specified communication channels.

At the time of verification, candidates will be required to bring the originals along with two self-attested sets of photocopies of relevant documents, including:

Online application form

High school marksheet and certificate

Intermediate marksheet and certificate

Graduation marksheets and degree

B.T.C./D.El.Ed. or other prescribed training qualification certificate

TET certificate

No Objection Certificate, where applicable

SC/ST/OBC/EWS or other applicable reservation certificate

Disability certificate, where applicable

Character certificates

Required affidavits and other documents specified by the commission

UPESSC Assistant Teacher Selection Process

Selection for both categories of Assistant Teacher posts will be based on the merit list of the written examination.

The written test will carry 360 marks and consist of 120 objective-type questions. Each question will carry three marks.

The examination pattern is as follows:

Total questions: 120

Maximum marks: 360

Duration: 2 hours

Question type: Multiple choice

Marks for correct answer: 3

Negative marking: 1 mark for an incorrect or multiple answer

Language: Hindi and English

If more than one candidate secures the same merit position, the commission will first consider graduation percentage. If the graduation percentage is also the same, the training qualification percentage will be considered. If all these criteria are identical, the older candidate will be placed higher in merit.

If the examination is conducted in multiple shifts, the commission will apply the prescribed normalisation process.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the complete notification before submitting the application and ensure that they meet all eligibility requirements.