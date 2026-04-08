UPESSC Assistant Professor Re-Exam Schedule Released At upessc.up.gov.in; Check Dates, City Slip, Admit Card & Full Schedule Here | Website: https://upessc.up.gov.in/

UPESSC Assistant Professor 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPHESC) will conduct the re-exams for the Assistant Professor recruitment on April 18 and 19. The exams will be held in two shifts at 53 examination centers in various cities across the state, including Agra, Meerut, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

UPESSC Assistant Professor 2026: Important Dates

Exam City Slip Release: From April 8, 2026 onwards

Admit Card Release: From April 15, 2026

Note: Admit card is mandatory for entry to the exam centre

Advisory: Candidates must reach the exam centre on time and follow all instructions

UPESSC Assistant Professor 2026: Exam schedule

April 18, 2026

Shift I: 09:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Shift II: 02:30 PM – 04:30 PM

April 19, 2026

Shift I: 09:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Shift II: 02:30 PM – 04:30 PM

UPESSC Assistant Professor 2026: Subject-wise Schedule

April 18, 2026

Shift I (09:30 AM – 11:30 AM)

Asian Culture (33), Music Tabla (27), Physical Education (50), Urdu (07), English (10), Sociology (41), Chemistry (70), Education (38), Zoology (72)

Shift II (02:30 PM – 04:30 PM)

Botany (71), Agricultural Economics (88), Hindi (01), Law (64), Animal Husbandry & Dairying (92), Music Vocal (25), Philosophy (39), Anthropology (40)

April 19, 2026

Shift I (09:30 AM – 11:30 AM)

Horticulture (90), Military Science/Defence Studies (51), Drawing (20), Home Science (53), Sanskrit (16), History (30), Mathematics (75), Geography (36)

Shift II (02:30 PM – 04:30 PM)

Statistics (77), Psychology (37), Economics (43), Political Science (44), Ancient History (31), Commerce (68), Music Sitar/Instrumental (26), Physical Education (76)

UPESSC Assistant Professor 2026: Steps to download city exam slip

Step 1: Visit the official website: upessc.up.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “Exam City Slip 2026” on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials (Registration ID and Password)

Step 4: Submit the details to access your exam city slip

Step 5: Check your allotted exam city and other details carefully

Step 6: Download and save the slip for future reference

For more information candidates are advised to check the official website.