UP TGT Provisional Answer Key 2026 Released; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till June 12

UP TGT Answer Key 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Examination 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their response sheets and answer keys online through the official portal at upessc.up.gov.in.

With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates can evaluate their performance, estimate their probable scores, and identify discrepancies, if any, before the final answer key is published. The Commission has also opened the objection submission facility for candidates who wish to challenge any answer mentioned in the provisional key.

Direct Link To Check UP TGT Answer Key 2026

UP TGT Answer Key 2026: How To Download UP TGT Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download the UP TGT Answer Key 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “UP TGT Recruitment Exam 2026 Provisional Answer Key.”

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, such as Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth.

Step 4: The response sheet and provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference, and compare the responses with the question paper set.

UP TGT Answer Key 2026: Objection Window

The Commission has provided candidates with the opportunity to raise objections against any answer they find incorrect in the provisional answer key.

Last date for submission of objections: June 12, 2026

Objection submission deadline: 11:59 PM

Candidates must submit their objections online only through the official portal. No offline applications or representations will be accepted by the Commission.

UP TGT Answer Key 2026: Steps To Raise Objections

To challenge any answer in the provisional key, candidates need to:

Step 1: Log in to the UPESSC official portal using the required credentials.

Step 2: Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Step 3: Upload valid supporting documents such as NCERT references, standard textbooks, or official syllabus material.

Step 4: Pay the prescribed objection fee online for each challenged question.

UPESSC has clarified that objections submitted without proper documentary evidence will not be considered during the review process.

UP TGT Answer Key 2026: What Happens Next?

The Commission will have subject experts review all valid challenges submitted by candidates after the objection submission window closes on June 12. If any objection is found to be correct, necessary corrections will be made in the final answer key. The UP TGT Result 2026 will be announced after the release of the revised final answer key.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official UPESSC website for the latest notifications and recruitment-related updates.