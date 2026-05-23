UP TGT Exam City Slip 2026 Released At upessc.up.gov.in; Admit Card On May 30

UP TGT Exam City Slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has officially releaed the exam city slip link on May 23, 2026. Through the official portal, candidates who submitted for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment cycle 2022 can now view their exam city slip. The test will take place at several exam locations throughout UP on June 3 and 4, 2026. Candidates should download the exam city slip well in advance of the test and schedule their journey appropriately to avoid any last-minute problems.

A total of 8,68,531 applicants have signed up for the 3,539 Trained Graduate Teacher positions under the recruitment. For information broken down by subject and shift, candidates can visit the official portal.

Direct link to download city slip

UP TGT Exam City Slip 2026: Important date and time

June 3, 2026 (Wednesday)

Shift 1: 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Shift 2: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

June 4, 2026 (Thursday)

Shift 1: 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Shift 2: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Exam Centres: 614 centres across 36 districts in Uttar Pradesh

UP TGT Exam City Slip 2026: Steps to download city slip

The exam city notification slip can be downloaded from the official website using the following method:

Step 1: Visit upessc.up.gov.in, the official UPESSC website.

Step 2: Select "Login" or "OTR" on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration information.

Step 4: The screen will display the exam city slip.

Step 5: Download the slip and store it for later use.

UP TGT Exam City Slip 2026: Exam centre

The test will be administered throughout the state's 376 districts. Agra, Allahabad, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Bareilly, Meerut, Lucknow, Varanasi, Faizabad, and Muradabad are some of the major exam cities. Only the name of the city where the exam will be held will appear on the exam city slip. The board will release the hall pass with all exam center information separately. On the official website, the UP TGT admit card 2026 will be released on May 30.