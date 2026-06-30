UP TET Admit Card 2026 Out At upessc.up.gov.in; Download Hall Ticket Here

UP TET Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UP TET Admit Card 2026 on its official website at upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 can now access and download their hall tickets by adding their login credentials.

The admit card is a compulsory document that must be carried to the examination centre. Candidates are advised to download it as early as possible and verify all the details printed on it before the examination.

Direct Link Here

UP TET Admit Card 2026: How to Download UP TET Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the UPTET Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number.

Step 4: Verify your login using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Submit the details to access the admit card.

Step 6: Check all the information carefully.

Step 7: Download and print the hall ticket for future use.

UP TET Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned on the UP TET Admit Card

After downloading the admit card, candidates should verify the following details:

Candidate's name

Photograph

Roll number

Examination date

Shift timing

Reporting time

Examination centre name and address

Important exam-day instructions

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact UPESSC through the official website for correction before the examination.

UP TET Admit Card 2026: Exam Dates

The UP TET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on:

July 2, 2026

July 3, 2026

July 4, 2026

The examination will be conducted in offline (OMR-based) mode at various examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. There will be two shifts each day, and candidates should check their reporting time and allotted shift on the admit card.

UP TET Admit Card 2026: Exam Pattern

The examination will consist of two papers:

Paper 1: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2: For candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8.

Applicants who wish to become eligible for teaching at both primary and upper primary levels must appear for both papers.

The test will be conducted in pen-and-paper (OMR) mode and will be available in both Hindi and English.

UP TET Admit Card 2026: Certificate Validity

Candidates who qualify the UP TET 2026 examination will receive a teacher eligibility certificate that remains valid for a lifetime, allowing them to participate in future teacher recruitment processes conducted in Uttar Pradesh, subject to the eligibility conditions prescribed in the respective recruitment notifications.