UP TET 2026 City Intimation Slip Released At upsssc.gov.in; Admit Card On June 30

UP TET 2026 City Intimation Slip: The city notification slip for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026 has been made available by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) on its official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates who have enrolled for the test can use their login information to download the slip. On July 2, 3, and 4, the UP TET 2026 will take place offline. On June 30, admit cards will be made available.

It is important to keep in mind that the UP TET city notification slip and the admit card are not the same thing. The slip does not contain information about the precise exam location, reporting time, or exam day instructions; it merely shows the candidate's assigned examination city.

The admission card, which will be made available separately on June 30, will contain that information.

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UP TET 2026 City Intimation Slip: Important details

City Intimation Slip Released: Available now on the official website

Admit Card Release Date: June 30, 2026

UP TET 2026 Exam Dates: July 2, 3 and 4, 2026

Mode of Examination: Offline

UP TET 2026 City Intimation Slip: Steps to download the city slip

The city notification slip can be downloaded by candidates by doing the following:

Step 1: Go to upsssc.gov.in, the official UPESSC website.

Step 2: From the Top Notice section, select the "UP TET 2026 City Intimation Slip" link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information and click "Submit."

Step 4: Examine, download, and store the UP TET city slip for later use.

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UP TET 2026 City Intimation Slip:

The UP TET is one of Uttar Pradesh's teacher eligibility examinations, serving as a qualifying test for candidates seeking teaching posts in primary and upper elementary schools throughout the state. Paper 1 is given to applicants who want to teach Classes I through 5, while Paper 2 is given to those who want to teach Classes 6 through 8.

For updates on UP TET admit cards and the exam schedule, candidates are encouraged to often visit the official website.