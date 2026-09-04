UP Special TET 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow At upessc.up.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Application Fee & Exam Pattern

UP Special TET 2026 Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will begin the registration process for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026 tomorrow, September 5. The examination has been announced for teachers working at the primary and upper primary levels, along with special teachers for Children With Special Needs (CWSN).

The Special TET is being conducted following recent Supreme Court directions making the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for working teachers. The Commission has issued Advertisement No. 03/2026, with the examination scheduled for November 3, 2026.

Candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility conditions must first complete One-Time Registration (OTR) before applying for the examination. The detailed advertisement and instruction booklet are available on the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in.

Direct link to read the official bulletin

Direct link to read the official notification

Why is UP conducting special TET 2026?

The Special TET has been announced in view of the Supreme Court's orders concerning the mandatory TET requirement for teachers.

The Commission said the Supreme Court, in its order dated May 29, 2026, required working teachers affected by the judgment to clear the compulsory TET by August 31, 2028.

In view of the large number of teachers affected by the order, the Uttar Pradesh Government decided to conduct a separate Special TET for teachers working at the primary and upper primary levels.

The examination will also cover around 2,500 Special Teachers/Assistant Teachers (CWSN) at the primary and upper primary levels, in compliance with a Supreme Court order dated March 7, 2025.

UP Special TET 2026: Important Dates

The Commission has announced the following schedule:

Advertisement publication: September 3, 2026

OTR/Online application begins: September 5, 2026

Last date to submit application fee: October 4, 2026

Last date for application correction: October 8, 2026

Special TET 2026 exam: November 3, 2026

Candidates should complete the OTR before proceeding with the application form.

UP Special TET 2026 Registration: Who can apply for special TET 2026?

The examination is applicable to teachers working in primary and upper primary schools established by the Uttar Pradesh Government.

At the primary level, eligible applicants include teachers working in schools run by the State Government, local bodies and institutions recognised or affiliated by the State Government or Basic Education Council, as well as State Government-aided schools. Special educators working at the primary level for Classes 1 to 5 are also covered.

At the upper primary level, the test applies to teachers working in State Government schools, eligible schools run by local bodies or recognised by the State Government, Basic Education Council or Secondary Education Council, and State Government-aided schools. Special educators working at the upper primary level for Classes 6 to 8 can also apply.

UP Special TET 2026 Registration: Eligibility for Special Teachers (CWSN)

Separate eligibility criteria have been prescribed for Special Teachers (CWSN) at the primary and upper-primary levels.

Primary Level Special Teachers

Candidates must be working on a contractual or daily-wage basis in primary-level schools.

They must have passed graduation .

Candidates must hold D.Ed. Special Education or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) .

An RCI registration certificate with an active CRR number is mandatory.

Upper Primary Level Special Teachers

Candidates must be working on a contractual or daily-wage basis in upper-primary-level schools.

They must have a graduation degree .

Candidates must hold B.Ed. Special Education or an equivalent qualification recognised by the RCI.

An RCI registration certificate with an active CRR number is mandatory.

Age Limit

For Special Educators working on a contractual or daily-wage basis , the maximum age limit is 60 years .

The age will be calculated as on November 3, 2026, the date of the Special TET examination.

UP Special TET 2026 Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: ₹1,000 for Primary Level and ₹1,000 for Upper Primary Level.

SC/ST: ₹500 for Primary Level and ₹500 for Upper Primary Level.

Persons with Disabilities: ₹300 for Primary Level and ₹300 for Upper Primary Level.

Candidates can pay the application fee online through credit card, debit card or net banking .

The fee will be considered valid only after confirmation from the bank .

Candidates should preserve the payment receipt for future reference.

Completing the fee payment alone will not make the application valid. Candidates must submit the complete application form before the deadline.

UP Special TET 2026 Application Process

Candidates can complete the UP Special TET 2026 application process through the following steps:

Complete OTR: Candidates must first complete their One Time Registration (OTR) on the official UPESSC portal. Visit the UPESSC Website: After completing OTR, access the Special TET 2026 application link on the UPESSC website. Log In: Use the required OTR credentials to log in and access the application form. Fill in Personal Details: Enter details such as name, date of birth, gender, category and other information carefully. Enter Employment Details: Working teachers must provide their eHRMS code. Special Teachers (CWSN) must also enter their RCI registration certificate number and active CRR number. Select the Appropriate Level: Choose the applicable Primary Level (Classes 1–5) or Upper Primary Level (Classes 6–8) according to eligibility. Upload Documents: Upload the required photograph, signature and supporting documents in the prescribed format and size. Pay the Application Fee: Pay the applicable fee through debit card, credit card or net banking. Submit the Application Form: Review all details carefully and complete the final submission. OTR or fee payment alone will not be considered a completed application. Save the Confirmation: Download and preserve the submitted application form and payment receipt for future reference.

Important: After final submission, details such as category, sub-category, date of birth and gender cannot normally be changed except during the designated correction window.

Special TET 2026 Exam Pattern

The Special TET will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, carrying one mark each. The examination will have a duration of 150 minutes and there will be no negative marking.

The question paper will generally be available in Hindi and English, except for language subjects.

For the primary level (Classes 1 to 5), the paper will cover:

Child Development and Teaching Methods - 30 questions

Language I (Hindi) - 30 questions

Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit) - 30 questions

Mathematics - 30 questions

Environmental Studies - 30 questions

For the upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8), the paper will consist of:

Child Development and Teaching Methods - 30 questions

Language I (Hindi) - 30 questions

Language II (English/Urdu/Sanskrit) - 30 questions

Mathematics/Science or Social Studies/Social Science - 60 questions, depending on the teacher's subject; other teachers can choose either section

The syllabus for both levels has been made available on the UPESSC website.

Qualifying Marks

Candidates belonging to the General category will have to secure at least 60 per cent, or 90 marks out of 150, to qualify.

For SC, ST, OBC, Freedom Fighter Dependent, Ex-Serviceman and Disabled categories, the minimum qualifying requirement is 55 per cent, or 82 marks out of 150. The same 55 per cent threshold applies to the unreserved EWS category as specified in the notification.

If the examination is held in multiple shifts, the Commission may apply a normalisation process before determining qualifying scores.

Exam Centre & admit card details

The examination centres will be determined at district headquarters based on requirements. Candidates may be allotted any examination centre, and requests for changing the allotted centre will not be entertained.

Information about the district of the examination centre will be made available around 10 days before the examination. Details of the exact centre, timetable and roll number will be provided through the admit card, which candidates can download around three days before the examination.

Candidates must appear only at the centre and for the subject mentioned on their admit card. If a candidate appears at a different centre or for a different subject, the answer sheet will not be evaluated and the candidature will be cancelled.