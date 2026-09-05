UP Special TET 2026 Registration Begins Today At upessc.up.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Dates, Fee And Application Process

UP Special TET 2026 Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) began the registration process for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026 today, September 5. Teachers in the primary and higher primary levels, as well as special teachers for Children With Special Needs (CWSN), are eligible to take the test.

Before applying for the test, candidates who fulfilll the requirements for eligibility must first complete One-Time Registration (OTR). The official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in, has the comprehensive advertisement and instruction manual.

Direct link to read the official bulletin

Direct link to read the official notification

UP Special TET 2026: Important Dates

The Commission has announced the following schedule:

Advertisement publication: September 3, 2026

OTR/Online application begins: September 5, 2026

Last date to submit application fee: October 4, 2026

Last date for application correction: October 8, 2026

Special TET 2026 exam: November 3, 2026

Candidates should complete the OTR before proceeding with the application form.

UP Special TET 2026 Registration: Who can apply for special TET 2026

Teachers employed by the Uttar Pradesh government in elementary and upper primary schools are eligible to take the test.

At the primary level, teachers employed by State Government-run schools, local organisations and institutes recognised or connected by the State Government or Basic Education Council, and State Government-aided schools are all potential candidates. Additionally covered are special educators who work with students in Classes 1 through 5 at the primary level.

Teachers employed by State Government schools, eligible schools operated by local organisations or approved by the State Government, Basic Education Council or Secondary Education Council, and State Government-aided schools are all subject to the test at the upper elementary level. Additionally, special educators who work with students in Classes 6 through 8 at the upper elementary level may apply.

UP Special TET 2026 Registration: Eligibility for Special Teachers (CWSN)

Separate eligibility criteria have been prescribed for Special Teachers (CWSN) at the primary and upper-primary levels.

Primary Level Special Teachers

Candidates must be employed in elementary schools on a daily or contractual basis.

They had to have graduated.

D.Ed. in special education or a comparable degree approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) is required of candidates.

It is necessary to have an RCI registration certificate with a current CRR number.

Upper Primary Level Special Teachers

Candidates must be employed by upper-primary schools on a contractual or daily wage basis.

They have to be graduates.

Candidates must possess a B.Ed. in special education or an RCI-recognised equivalent degree.

It is necessary to have an RCI registration certificate with a current CRR number.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit for special educators employed under contract or on a daily basis is sixty years of age.

The age will be determined as of the Special TET exam date of November 3, 2026.

UP Special TET 2026 Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: ₹1,000 per level (Primary/Upper Primary)

SC/ST: ₹500 per level

PwD: ₹300 per level

Payment: Online via credit/debit card or net banking.

Keep the payment receipt for future reference.

Fee payment alone does not complete the application; candidates must submit the form before the deadline.

UP Special TET 2026 Application Process

Candidates can complete the UP Special TET 2026 application process through the following steps:

Initially, candidates must use the official UPESSC portal to complete their One Time Registration (OTR). Go to the UPESSC website's Special TET 2026 application link after finishing OTR. To access the application form, log in with the necessary OTR credentials. Carefully enter information such as name, birthdate, gender, category, and other data. Teachers who are employed must supply their eHRMS code. Additionally, Special Teachers (CWSN) must include their current CRR number and RCI registration certificate number. Depending on your eligibility, select the appropriate Primary Level (Classes 1–5) or Upper Primary Level (Classes 6–8). Upload the necessary signature, photo, and supporting documentation in the size and format specified. Use a credit card, debit card, or net banking to pay the relevant fee. After carefully going over every element, finish the final submission. OTR or fee payment by itself won't be regarded as a finished application. For future reference, save and save the completed application and payment receipt.

Important: After final submission, details such as category, sub-category, date of birth and gender cannot normally be changed except during the designated correction window.

Exam Centre & admit card details

District headquarters will choose the examination locations based on the requirements. Candidates may be assigned to any examination location; requests to switch the location will not be accepted.

Ten days before to the test, information on the testing center's district will become available. The admit card, which applicants can download around three days prior to the exam, will contain information about the precise location, schedule, and roll number.

Only the center and the subject shown on their admit card are required of candidates. The answer sheet will not be reviewed and the candidacy will be revoked if a candidate shows up at a different location or for a different subject.