UP SI ASI Result 2026 Declared: Download UP SI Merit List PDF at uppbpb.gov.in

UP SI ASI Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the Sub-Inspector of Police (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) results today on the official website.

Candidates can access the results by adding the login credentials, such as username and password.

Check Result Link Here

UP SI ASI Result 2026: How to Download UP SI ASI Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the UP SI ASI Result 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link titled “उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में पुलिस उप निरीक्षक (गोपनीय), पुलिस सहायक उप निरीक्षक (लिपिक) एवं पुलिस सहायक उप निरीक्षक (लेखा) के अन्तिम चयन परिणाम हेतु लिंक”

Step 3: You will get the link in a new window.

Step 4: Provide your login credentials to the link

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Check SI (Confidential) List Here

Check ASI (Ministerial) List Here

Check ASI (Accounts) List Here