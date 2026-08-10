UP Shocker: Hardoi Clerk Detained After Government Teacher Alleges Rape, Death Threat At Home | Representative Image

Hardoi: A clerk has been detained for allegedly raping a government primary school teacher after barging into her house and threatening to kill her in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The complainant teacher, aged about 35, alleged in the FIR that she had approached Amit Mishra, a clerk posted at the Todarpur block resource centre (BRC), regarding a salary issue. However, instead of resolving the problem, he allegedly kept stalling it.

The teacher alleged that on August 4, Mishra arrived at her house and raped her. The accused fled after threatening to kill her.

Police sources said the teacher reached the Shahabad police station on August 5 and lodged a case, following which the accused was taken into custody on Sunday and an investigation is underway.

District Basic Education Officer Prabhat Mishra has sought an investigation report on the entire matter from the block education officer.

He stated that departmental action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the probe.

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