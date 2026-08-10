 UP Shocker: Hardoi Clerk Detained After Government Teacher Alleges Rape, Death Threat At Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Shocker: Hardoi Clerk Detained After Government Teacher Alleges Rape, Death Threat At Home

UP Shocker: Hardoi Clerk Detained After Government Teacher Alleges Rape, Death Threat At Home

A clerk at the Todarpur block resource centre in Uttar Pradesh has been detained after a 35-year-old government primary school teacher accused him of raping her at her home on August 4. The teacher alleged that the accused had earlier delayed resolving her salary issue and later threatened to kill her. Police have registered a case, while the education department has ordered a probe.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 10, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
UP Shocker: Hardoi Clerk Detained After Government Teacher Alleges Rape, Death Threat At Home
UP Shocker: Hardoi Clerk Detained After Government Teacher Alleges Rape, Death Threat At Home | Representative Image

Hardoi: A clerk has been detained for allegedly raping a government primary school teacher after barging into her house and threatening to kill her in the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Read Also
'Barbed Wires Have Filled Me With Anger': Hunger-Striking Devendra Nath Mahto Leads Jharkhand...
'Barbed Wires Have Filled Me With Anger': Hunger-Striking Devendra Nath Mahto Leads Jharkhand...

The complainant teacher, aged about 35, alleged in the FIR that she had approached Amit Mishra, a clerk posted at the Todarpur block resource centre (BRC), regarding a salary issue. However, instead of resolving the problem, he allegedly kept stalling it.

The teacher alleged that on August 4, Mishra arrived at her house and raped her. The accused fled after threatening to kill her.

Read Also
Arizona Murder Shocker: Indian Student Accused Of Strangling Girlfriend, Posing As Her In Texts...
Arizona Murder Shocker: Indian Student Accused Of Strangling Girlfriend, Posing As Her In Texts...

Police sources said the teacher reached the Shahabad police station on August 5 and lodged a case, following which the accused was taken into custody on Sunday and an investigation is underway.

District Basic Education Officer Prabhat Mishra has sought an investigation report on the entire matter from the block education officer.

He stated that departmental action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the probe. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source