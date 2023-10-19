UP Shocker: Class 2 Student Expelled From School Over Inability To Speak Fluent English In Greater Noida

Class 2 Student Expelled From School Over Inability To Speak Fluent English | Pixabay

Greater Noida: In a surprising turn of events, a Missionary School has been facing ire after it recently expelled a class 2 student for not being able to speak fluent English in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. However, there are reports that the student was admitted to the school after passing a written test and the child also cleared the counselling tests.

The family paid a total of Rs 55,000 fees

As per reports, a Ghaziabad resident, recently employed as a teacher in a college in Kasna, sought admission for her seven-year-old son at a missionary school in the Alpha-2 area of Greater Noida. The family paid a total of Rs 55,000, covering admission fees and other expenses. The child in question had successfully passed the school's written admission test and underwent a counselling round before being granted admission.

The child faced difficulties understanding and communicating in English

However, the situation worsened when the school informed the mother that her child faced difficulties understanding and communicating in English. The school also alleged that the child struggled to perform tasks assigned to him by the school in English and was also found to be speaking in Hindi. The mother claims that she was called by the school on multiple occasions, where she felt embarrassed and her child was unfairly labeled as disobedient. Eventually, the school decided to terminate the child's enrollment, prompting the parents to withdraw their fees and find an alternative institution.

The child's parents have chosen not to escalate the matter

As of now, the child's parents have chosen not to escalate the matter further, they said that they are prioritising the child's future education over filing a formal complaint. The decision of the school has sparked widespread anger and debate regarding the emphasis on English proficiency in schools, especially in a country where Hindi is widely spoken.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)