UP Shocker: Around 24 Girl Students Faint During Barabanki School Assembly Amid Har Ghar Tiranga Preparations | Video | X / @anujkrdhiman

Barabanki: Around two dozen girl students fainted during a morning assembly at a government girls' inter college here on Thursday after standing for nearly an hour for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign preparations, parents said.

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Officials suspect the heat was the primary cause.

Officials said the students from the Government Girls' Inter College in Harakh village, under the Satrikh police station, collapsed and complained of dizziness before being taken to the Satrikh community health centre. They received medical supervision and were then discharged, they said.

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Principal Sangeeta Chaudhary said the incident was not serious and doctors discharged the students after treating them.

Primary Health Centre superintendent Dr Nitish Kumar Singh said factors such as standing in the sun, inadequate water intake and remaining on an empty stomach could have contributed to the students fainting.

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Joint Magistrate and Nawabganj SDM Gunjita Agrawal visited the hospital and enquired about the students' condition. She also inspected the school and checked the condition of fans and other facilities.

Because some fans were running slowly, officials directed that they be repaired. Officials also said a water cooler installed on the second-floor gallery was non-functional.

The college functions from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)