 UP: School Manager, Teacher Get 20-Year Sentence for Raping 9-Year-Old Girl Student
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP: School Manager, Teacher Get 20-Year Sentence for Raping 9-Year-Old Girl Student

UP: School Manager, Teacher Get 20-Year Sentence for Raping 9-Year-Old Girl Student

According to the police chargesheet, the duo carried out the rape in the school premises.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
A special court here on Tuesday convicted a school manager and a teacher for the gang-rape of a nine-year-old girl student, and sentenced them to 20 years of imprisonment. | Representative Image

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A special court here on Tuesday convicted a school manager and a teacher for the gang-rape of a nine-year-old girl student, and sentenced them to 20 years of imprisonment.

Government counsel Dinesh Sharma said the special POCSO court judge sentenced the school manager Udaypal and teacher Rajkumar to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 for the rape committed in March 2022.

According to the police chargesheet, the duo carried out the rape in the school premises.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

CUET UG Final Phase Exam Admit Card OUT at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Direct Link Here

CUET UG Final Phase Exam Admit Card OUT at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Direct Link Here

UP: School Manager, Teacher Get 20-Year Sentence for Raping 9-Year-Old Girl Student

UP: School Manager, Teacher Get 20-Year Sentence for Raping 9-Year-Old Girl Student

Pune: Delegates deliberate on draft ministerial declaration at final G20 Education meeting

Pune: Delegates deliberate on draft ministerial declaration at final G20 Education meeting

HP: Rs 20 Lakh Education Loan for Students from Underprivileged Families

HP: Rs 20 Lakh Education Loan for Students from Underprivileged Families

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: 5388 Vacancies Open For Junior & Tehsil Revenue Accountants

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: 5388 Vacancies Open For Junior & Tehsil Revenue Accountants