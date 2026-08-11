UP Scholarship 2026-27: Registration Begins Today At scholarship.up.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Dates and Steps

UP Scholarship 2026-27: The official application schedule for the Pre-Matric, Post-Matric Scholarship, and Fee Reimbursement Scheme of the Backward Classes has been made public by the Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department (Samaj Kalyan Vibhag) under the UP Scholarship 2026-27. Today, August 11, 2026, is the first day to apply via the official website, scholarship.up.gov.in. Students who meet the requirements must apply by August 25.

The Dashmottar scholarship, which is available to students studying graduate, post-graduation, diploma, or ITI courses, is also covered under the programme. Both programmes are available to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Direct link to apply

UP Scholarship 2026-27: Important dates

Registration begins (Renewal students, Class 9 to 12): August 11, 2026

Registration begins (Fresh students, Class 9 to 12): August 11, 2026

Registration closes (Renewal students, Class 9 to 12): August 25, 2026

Registration begins (Renewal students, Dashmottar (above Class 12): September 15, 2026

Registration begins (Fresh students, Dashmottar (above Class 12): September 15, 2026

Registration closes (Fresh students, Class 9 to 12): September 21, 2026

Registration closes (Renewal students, Dashmottar (above Class 12): October 15, 2026

Registration closes (Fresh students, Dashmottar (above Class 12): October 31, 2026

UP Scholarship 2026-27: Supporting EWS students' education

The UP Scholarship 2026–27 aims to provide financial support to students from economically weaker and financially disadvantaged backgrounds pursuing their education.

Students whose annual family income is below Rs 2 lakh can benefit from the scholarship scheme, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions.

The scholarship provides financial assistance towards tuition fees, course expenses and further studies.

UP Scholarship 2026-27: Aadhaar-linked bank account required

Students applying for the scholarship should ensure that their Aadhaar card is linked to an active bank account.

The scholarship amount will be transferred directly to the eligible student's bank account.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the eligibility requirements and application details before submitting their scholarship application.

UP Scholarship 2026-27: Steps to apply

Students that meet the requirements can finish their application by doing the following:

Step 1: Go to the UP Scholarship website.

Step 2: Use your current login information or register as a new candidate.

Step 3: Choose the right scholarship category.

Step 4: Enter the necessary bank account, academic, and personal information.

Step 5: Upload the needed documents to the portal.

Step 6: Before submitting the form, carefully review all the information.

Step 7: Send in the application by the relevant deadline.

Step 8: Print or save the finished application for later use.

Step 9: After the verification process is over, the scholarship money will be paid to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts; therefore, students should make sure that their bank account information and Aadhaar details are correct.

Direct link to apply

UP Scholarship 2026-27: Crores of students benefited

More than 22 crore students have benefited from the UP Scholarship programme over the past nine years.

During 2025–26, around 36 lakh students from underprivileged sections received financial assistance under the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes.

Under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Classes 9 and 10, around 8.88 lakh students received a total of Rs 219.64 crore directly in their bank accounts.

Under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme, around 27.86 lakh students from Intermediate to higher education received financial assistance amounting to Rs 2,882.02 crore.