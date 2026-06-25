UP Polytechnic JEECUP Counselling 2026 Begins At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Check Schedule And Documents Required Here

UP Polytechnic JEECUP Counselling 2026: The UP Polytechnic 2026 Round 1 counselling registration procedure has begun as of today, June 25, 2026, according to the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). Those who passed the JEECUP 2026 exam can now sign up to go through the counselling procedure via the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

While the counselling timetable for pharmacy courses will be released separately, the counselling will include admissions to engineering and other diploma programs throughout the state.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to apply

UP Polytechnic JEECUP Counselling 2026: Important dates

Choice Filling (Qualified UP State Candidates): June 25, 2026 – June 30, 2026

1st Round Seat Allotment Result: July 1, 2026

Online Freeze/Float Option Selection & Security + Counselling Fee Payment: July 2, 2026 – July 5, 2026

Document Verification at District Help Centres (Freeze Candidates Only): July 2, 2026 – July 6, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)

1st Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal: July 6, 2026

UP Polytechnic JEECUP Counselling 2026: Registration and choice filling process

Candidates must log in to the counselling portal using their application number/login ID and password.

They can fill in the maximum possible number of institution and course choices.

Candidates are advised to review the previous year's (2025) opening and closing ranks before selecting preferences.

Those who forget their login credentials can use the "Forgot Password" option or contact the JEECUP helpline.

Direct link to apply

UP Polytechnic JEECUP Counselling 2026: Documents required for JEECUP 2026 counselling

Candidates must keep the following documents ready for the JEECUP 2026 counselling process:

JEECUP 2026 Rank Card

JEECUP 2026 Admit Card

JEECUP Counselling Allotment Letter

Qualifying Examination Mark Sheets and Certificates

Character Certificate

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Category/Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate

Two Recent Passport-Size Photographs

Two Sets of Self-Attested Photocopies of All the Above Documents

Candidates are advised to carry both the original documents and photocopies for verification during the counselling process.

UP Polytechnic JEECUP Counselling 2026: Eligibility for Main Counselling Rounds

- The first three rounds of counselling will be conducted online.

Eligible candidates include:

Uttar Pradesh candidates who appeared in UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2026.

Candidates from other states who passed their qualifying examination in Uttar Pradesh.

Children of Central Government employees posted in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Polytechnic JEECUP Counselling 2026: Document Verification Process

Document verification for Rounds 1, 2, and 3 will take place at designated district help centres.

Candidates may visit any help centre in Uttar Pradesh for verification.

Document verification services will not be available on Sundays.

UP Polytechnic JEECUP Counselling 2026: Freeze/Float Option and Fee Payment

After seat allotment, candidates must select either:

Freeze – Accept the allotted seat.

Float – Participate in the next counselling round for better options.

Candidates must pay:

Seat Acceptance Fee: ₹3,000

Counselling Fee: ₹250

Total: ₹3,250

Candidates selecting the Freeze option must complete document verification and report to the allotted institute within the prescribed timeline.

Seats will be cancelled if candidates:

Fail to pay the seat acceptance and counselling fee.

Fail to complete document verification.

Note: Such candidates will become ineligible for subsequent counselling rounds.

Candidates choosing the Float option in Rounds 1 or 2 but not paying the required fee will not be eligible for the next rounds.

Candidates selecting Freeze but failing to complete verification or admission formalities will also lose eligibility for Rounds 2 and 3.

Such candidates may participate again from Round 4 onwards.

The Freeze and Float options will not be available in Round 3.

All allotted seats will be automatically treated as Frozen.

Candidates must complete document verification and admission formalities after allotment.

Candidates can withdraw their seats through the online withdrawal facility available during counselling.

Candidates who fail to complete document verification will have their allotment automatically cancelled.

The allotted seat will be added back to the seat matrix for the next counselling round.

The ₹3,000 seat acceptance fee will be refunded only to the bank account entered while selecting the withdrawal option.

If any institute charges more than the approved fee, candidates can file a complaint with supporting evidence.

Complaints may be submitted to the Secretary, Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee, Lucknow.

Action against the institute may include:

- Reduction in intake capacity.

- Cancellation of affiliation.

- Other disciplinary measures.

Candidates must report to the allotted institute with:

Provisional Admission Letter.

Original mark sheets and certificates.

Category, sub-category, domicile, income, EWS, and health certificates (where applicable).

Institutes are required to grant admission to allotted candidates without imposing additional conditions.

If admission is denied, JEECUP will investigate and take necessary action.

If admissions exceed the intake approved by AICTE, students may be shifted to another institute of the same category (Government, Aided, PPP, or Private).

Institutes must obtain an affidavit from students regarding this provision.

Admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, and other diploma programmes in Government, Aided, PPP, and Private institutions will be granted solely through JEECUP counselling.

No admission through any other mode will be considered valid.

Minority community students may apply for seats under the special minority quota in eligible private minority institutions participating in counselling.

Principals/Directors must complete Participating Institute (PI) Reporting on the NIC portal by July 30, 2026.

Failure to complete PI reporting may result in:

- Automatic cancellation of the candidate's admission.

- Addition of the seat to the next counselling round.

- No refund of the seat acceptance fee.

- Ineligibility of the candidate for future counselling rounds.

Candidates allotted seats in Rounds 1 to 3 must report to their allotted institute and complete admission formalities by 5:00 PM on July 30, 2026.

Failure to do so will lead to automatic cancellation of the allotted seat.

Candidates who secure admission must attend classes from August 1, 2026, as per the academic schedule.

UP Polytechnic JEECUP Counselling 2026: Other Counselling Schedule

Round 2 Counselling Schedule

Choice Filling (Qualified UP State Candidates): July 7, 2026 – July 9, 2026

2nd Round Seat Allotment Result: July 10, 2026

Online Freeze/Float Option Selection & Security + Counselling Fee Payment: July 11, 2026 – July 13, 2026

Document Verification at District Help Centres (Freeze Candidates Only): July 11, 2026 – July 14, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)

2nd Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal: July 15, 2026

Round 3 Counselling Schedule

Choice Filling (Qualified UP State Candidates): July 16, 2026 – July 19, 2026

3rd Round Seat Allotment Result: July 20, 2026

Security + Counselling Fee Payment (All Candidates Auto-Frozen): July 21, 2026 – July 23, 2026

Document Verification at District Help Centres (Freeze Candidates Only): July 21, 2026 – July 24, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)

Withdrawal of Seats Admitted Through Rounds 1 to 3: July 25, 2026

Commencement of Academic Session 2026–27: August 1, 2026

Online (2nd Phase) Special Counselling Schedule (Rounds 4 & 5)

Applicable for: All non-admitted candidates who appeared in UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2026, including qualified candidates from Uttar Pradesh and other states, for Groups A, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1–K8 and L.

Round 4 Counselling Schedule

Choice Filling (Qualified Candidates of UP and Other States): July 27, 2026 – July 29, 2026

4th Round Seat Allotment Result: July 30, 2026

Online Freeze/Float Option Selection & Security + Counselling Fee Payment: July 31, 2026 – August 3, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)

Document Verification at District Help Centres (Freeze Candidates Only): July 31, 2026 – August 4, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)

4th Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal: August 5, 2026

Round 5 Counselling Schedule

Choice Filling (Qualified Candidates of UP and Other States): August 6, 2026 – August 10, 2026

5th Round Seat Allotment Result: August 11, 2026

Security + Counselling Fee Payment (All Candidates Auto-Frozen):

August 12, 2026 – August 14, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)

Document Verification at District Help Centres (Freeze Candidates Only): August 12, 2026 – August 14, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)

Withdrawal of Seats Admitted Through Rounds 4 & 5: August 15, 2026