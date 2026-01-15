UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration Begins Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Exam From May 15

UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration: The UP Polytechnic 2026 registration procedure will start today, January 15, 2026, according to the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). The JEECUP registration link on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, will be activated by the authorities.

Once the registration link is activated, candidates can apply online for admission to diploma programs in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and other polytechnic programs in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration: Important dates

UP Polytechnic (JEECUP) 2026 registration begins: January 15, 2026

JEECUP registration link activated on: January 15, 2026

Last date to submit JEECUP application form: April 30, 2026

UP Polytechnic (JEECUP) 2026 exam dates: May 15 to May 22, 2026

UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration: Fees

General/OBC candidates: ₹300

SC/ST candidates: ₹200

Modes of payment accepted:

Net Banking

Credit Card

Debit Card

UPI

e-Challan

UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the JEECUP website.

Step 2: Select "New Registration."

Step 3: Enter your essential information to create your login credentials.

Step 4: Enter your academic, personal, and communication information.

Step 5: Add a scanned copy of your signature and photo.

Step 6: Pay the online application cost.

Step 7: Fill out the form, then download the confirmation page.

UP Polytechnic 2026 Registration: Exam pattern

The entrance exam for JEECUP 2026 will be a computer-based test (CBT) of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Four points will be given for each right response.

An important addition for this session is that there will be NO NEGATIVE MARKING on the test, which enables candidates to strategically confidently attempt every question. There will be two versions of the question paper: Hindi and English.

It is recommended that prospective students stay away from third-party sources and exclusively consult the official JEECUP website for all notifications. In order to prevent last-minute technical issues or server congestion near the April 30 deadline, it is advised to begin the application process early.