UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: PET Schedule Rescheduled Due To Heavy Rain; Check New Exam Centre & Dates Here

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has revised the schedule and examination centre for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) under the Direct Recruitment for Sub Inspector Civil Police and Equivalent Posts-2025 following heavy rainfall.

The Board issued the notification on June 28, 2026, informing candidates that the PET dates scheduled at the 26th Battalion PAC, Gorakhpur have been postponed and shifted to a new venue to ensure the smooth conduct of the recruitment process.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4,543 posts of Sub Inspector Civil Police and equivalent posts. The scrutiny of documents and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for candidates who qualified the Physical Standard Test (PST) began on June 29, 2026, across 10 PAC battalions in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: PET centre shifted from Gorakhpur to Lucknow

According to the Board, continuous rainfall has affected the arrangements at the 26th Battalion PAC, Gorakhpur, prompting authorities to shift the affected PET schedule to the 35th Battalion PAC, Lucknow.

Only candidates whose PET was scheduled at the Gorakhpur centre have been affected by this change. Candidates assigned to other centres will appear as per their original schedule unless notified otherwise.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Revised PET dates

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has announced the following revised schedule:

PET scheduled on June 29, 2026 has been rescheduled to July 1, 2026.

PET scheduled on June 30, 2026 has been rescheduled to July 2, 2026.

Reserve Day on July 1, 2026 has been shifted to July 3, 2026.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: New PET centre

35th Battalion PAC, Lucknow

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Download revised admit card

Candidates whose examination schedule has been revised have been advised to download a fresh admit card from the UPPRPB website.

The revised admit card will contain the updated examination centre, reporting date and time. Candidates must report to the 35th Battalion PAC, Lucknow, strictly according to the details mentioned on their new admit card.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Board advisories

The Recruitment Board has asked candidates to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates regarding the recruitment process.

It clarified that all future announcements, instructions and examination-related information will be released only through the Board's official website. Candidates have also been advised to carefully read all instructions mentioned on their revised admit cards before appearing for the PET.

The recruitment process is being conducted under the notification issued on August 12, 2025, for filling 4,543 vacancies of Sub Inspector Civil Police and equivalent posts across Uttar Pradesh.