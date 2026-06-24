UP Police SI PET Admit Card 2025 Released For 4,543 Posts; Physical Efficiency Test To Begin From June 29

UP Police SI PET Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit cards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) as part of the ongoing recruitment process for Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) and equivalent posts. Candidates who have qualified for the next stage of selection can now download their hall tickets from the board's official recruitment portal.

According to an official notification issued by the board, the document verification (DV), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) process for eligible candidates will commence from June 29, 2026. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4,543 posts of Sub-Inspector Civil Police and equivalent positions across Uttar Pradesh.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to download the admit card

UP Police SI PET Admit Card 2025: How to Download UP Police SI PET Admit Card 2025

Step 1: Visit the PET admit card portal.

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Submit the details and log in.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Direct link to download the admit card

Candidates have been advised to carefully check the details mentioned on their admit cards and report to their allotted examination centres on the date and time specified therein.

UP Police SI PET 2025: PET Round to Follow Document Verification

The upcoming phase of the recruitment process will include scrutiny of documents, verification of eligibility records, physical measurements, and the Physical Efficiency Test. Only candidates who have successfully cleared the earlier stages of the recruitment process are eligible to participate.

The board has emphasized that candidates must carry all required documents and reach the venue as per the schedule mentioned on the admit card to avoid any inconvenience.

UP Police SI PET Admit Card 2025: Helpline and official advisory

Candidates facing issues while downloading the admit card can contact the board's helpline number:

Helpline: 08064526231

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has urged applicants to rely only on information published through its official website for recruitment-related updates. All important instructions regarding the PET and subsequent stages of the selection process will be communicated through the board's online portal.