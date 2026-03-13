UP Police SI Exam 2026 Tomorrow: Know Reporting Time, Required Documents And Prohibited Items

UP Police SI Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Sub Inspector (SI) Recruitment 2025 written exam is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow. It is scheduled to be held on March 14 and 15, 2026. The written exam will be conducted in two shifts each day at 1,090 centers across the state. Candidates must check the important guidelines before reaching the examination center.

UP Police SI Exam 2026: Exam Timings

Shift 1 (Morning Shift): 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2 (Afternoon Shift): 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

UP Police SI Exam 2026: Important Guidelines

Candidates must arrive at the exam center at least 60 minutes before the exam begins. Candidates who arrive after the exam has begun will be turned away.

Carrying the UP SI Admit Card 2026 is mandatory for the exam.

Candidates must present a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, a voter ID, or another approved ID proof.

Candidates should keep their pockets empty and avoid carrying prohibited items to save time and avoid complications.

Wear simple, comfortable clothing. Candidates should avoid wearing heavy jewelry, watches, and unnecessary accessories.

The examination center may provide basic exam materials such as a pen and pencil, if applicable.

Maintain discipline and proper behavior in the examination hall.

Avoid any form of cheating, copying, or unfair means.

The UPPRPB has stated that candidates will be given an extra 5 minutes for the UP Police SI Recruitment written exam, in addition to the 2 hours allotted for the written exam. As a result, the written exam will last two hours and five minutes.

UP Police SI Exam 2026: Documents Required

Candidates must carry all necessary documents for identity verification and smooth exam proceedings.

UP SI Admit Card 2026 Copy

Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, or Driving License)

Caste/Reservation Certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size Photograph

Black/Blue Ballpoint Pen

PwD/Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Extra copy of government ID proof (if required)

UP Police SI Exam 2026: Items Not Allowed

Certain items are strictly banned inside the exam center. Candidates should check their belongings before entering:

Mobile Phones and Smartwatches

Bluetooth Devices / Earphones

Calculators

Notes, Books, or Written Material

Electronic Gadgets of Any Kind