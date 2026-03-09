UP Police SI Exam 2026: Admit Card Release Dates Announced; Check How & When To Download Ahead Of Exams On March 14-15

UP Police SI Exam 2026 Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the release dates for the Sub Inspector (SI) admit cards for the 2026 recruitment exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, on March 11 and March 12, 2026, ahead of the scheduled examinations.

The UP Police SI Written Examination 2026 will be conducted on March 14 and March 15, 2026, across multiple centres in Uttar Pradesh. The exam is for direct recruitment to Sub Inspector (Civil Police) and equivalent posts under the 2025 recruitment notification. Each day will see two shifts of examinations to accommodate all candidates.

Candidates are advised to note that admit cards for other exam dates will not be made available before the scheduled release dates.

UP Police SI Exam 2026 Admit Card: Important dates

Admit Card Release Dates: March 11 and March 12, 2026

UP Police SI Written Examination 2026 Dates: March 14 and March 15, 2026

UP Police SI Exam 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “UP SI Admit Card 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number / Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Fill in the Captcha Code and click Submit

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, check carefully, and take a printout for exam day.

UP Police SI Exam 2026 Admit Card: Details mentioned on admit card

The admit card contains critical details such as:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Exam date and shift

Examination centre

Reporting time

Exam instructions

Note: Entry to the examination hall is allowed only on presenting a valid admit card.

UP Police SI Exam 2026 Admit Card: Selection process

Candidates will be selected through a multi-stage process, including:

Written Examination

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST)

Medical Examination

Document Verification

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the UPPRPB website for the latest updates and follow all instructions mentioned in the official notifications to avoid any last-minute issues.