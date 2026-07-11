UP Police Recruitment Board Files FIR Over False Claims On SI Recruitment Results, Warns Candidates Against Misleading Posts

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has filed an FIR due to a “completely baseless, misleading and fabricated” post made on social media concerning the UP Police SI Direct Recruitment-2025 result.

Through an official statement issued by the Board, it has been stated that candidates must not trust any information on social media, but should trust only the official announcements.

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड द्वारा प्रचलित उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस उपनिरीक्षक सीधी भर्ती -2025 परिणाम के सम्बन्ध में सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X(ट्विटर) Justice X (User id- @indep150847) द्वारा बिना किसी साक्ष्य अथवा तथ्य के पूर्णतया निराधार, भ्रामक एवं मनगढ़ंत ट्वीट… — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) July 10, 2026

FIR registered over misleading social media post

UPPRPB informed that a post was posted on the social media account 'Justice X (@indep150847)' on the social media platform 'X', formerly known as Twitter, regarding the outcome of the ongoing UP Police Sub-Inspector Direct Recruitment-2025.

Recruitment Board said that all the allegations made in the post are totally baseless without any factual basis.

An FIR is registered against this complaint at Husain Ganj Police Station, Lucknow Commissionerate, FIR No. 111/2026.

The case has been filed under the following provisions:

Section 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Section 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Section 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Section 66D of the Information Technology Act

The FIR was registered on July 10, 2026, and further legal action is currently underway.

Recruitment board issues warning

The Controller of Examinations, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, said individuals should refrain from sharing claims on social media without supporting evidence.

The Board stated that those possessing any genuine and verifiable information related to the recruitment process should submit it directly to the recruitment board instead of circulating unverified posts online.

It also warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found spreading misleading or factually incorrect information capable of creating confusion among candidates.

Candidates have been specifically advised to ignore rumours and depend only on official notifications released by the Board.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Recruitment Process

Recruitment is taking place in order to recruit 4,543 candidates for the positions of Sub-Inspector Civil Police and Equivalent.

The written test results have been announced on May 7, 2026.

This recruitment process witnessed massive participation, as 15,75,760 applicants applied for the same.

The written test was held in four shifts on March 14 and March 15, 2026.

According to the recruitment criteria, the candidates were required to obtain:

Minimum 35% marks in each subject

Minimum 50% marks overall

On the basis of merit and reservation policy, 12,333 candidates have been shortlisted for the further process of recruitment, i.e., DV and PST.

Physical efficiency test schedule

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was conducted according to the following schedule:

July 1, 2026: PET

July 2, 2026: PET

July 3, 2026: Reserve Day

The Board had also shifted the PET venue to the 35th Battalion PAC, Lucknow, for the recruitment process.

Steps to check the result

Here are the procedures which candidates need to follow in order to get the result of the written examination:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

Step 2: Click on the "UP Police SI Direct Recruitment-2025 Result" link provided on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Provide the necessary login information, if any.

Step 4: Submit the details to see the result.

Step 5: Save the downloaded result for future reference.

Candidates instructed to believe in only official announcement

The recruitment board has yet again informed aspirants that all true and authentic news regarding the SI recruitment drive, including the result as well as subsequent selection rounds, would only come through official channels.