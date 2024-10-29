 UP Police Constable Results 2024 To Be Announced Soon At uppbpb.gov.in
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to make the results of the Constable recruitment exam available shortly.

Updated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to make the results of the Constable recruitment exam available shortly. On the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, applicants can view their scorecards and category-specific cut-off marks as they are announced. 

About 18 lakh candidates were evaluated by the UPPRB at 1,174 testing locations spread across 67 districts in the state.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, gave the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) instructions earlier this month to complete and release the results of the constable recruitment before the end of the month. He also underlined how important it is to speed up the hiring process for open positions without sacrificing the integrity of the tests.

Exam date phases:

First Phase: August 23, 24, and 25, 2024

Second Phase: August 30 and 31, 2024

Exam shifts (each day):

Morning shift: 10 AM to 12 PM

Afternoon shift: 3 PM to 5 PM

How to check the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the Constable Recruitment Exam Results.

Step 3: In the new window, enter the necessary login information.

Step 4: Enter the data to see your outcome.

Step 5: A copy of the scorecard should be downloaded and saved for future reference.

Selection process:

A written exam will be the first step in a multi-stage selection process. A physical examination, document verification, and a medical examination will be the next steps for qualified applicants.

UP Police Constable Results 2024 To Be Announced Soon At uppbpb.gov.in

