UP Police Constable Result 2025 Declared At uppbpb.gov.in; What's Next?

UP Police Constable Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the UP Police Constable Result 2025 today on the official website. Candidates who took the written examination can now view and download their scorecards from the board's official website. The announcement ends weeks of anticipation for lakhs of aspirants who took the recruitment test earlier this year.

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UP Police Constable Result 2025: How to check results

Candidates can check out the steps below to access the UP Police Constable Result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board at uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the UP Police Constable Result 2025 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, including your registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference.

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस में आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस एवं समकक्ष पदों पर सीधी भर्ती – 2025 की लिखित परीक्षा के परिणाम का प्रकाशन बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर किया गया है। अभ्यर्थी अपना परिणाम बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध लिंक पर जाकर अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन नम्बर एवं जन्मतिथि अंकित कर देख सकते हैं । लिखित… — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) July 31, 2026

UP Police Constable Result 2025: What's Next?

According to the official details shared on the social media platform X, the Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for candidates who have qualified in the written examination are proposed to begin from August 17, 2026. Candidates who successfully clear the DV and PST stages will be eligible to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which is proposed to be conducted in September 2026.

The board has also informed candidates that the normalized marks obtained in the written examination will be made available only after the declaration of the final selection result. The date and procedure for accessing the normalized marks will be notified separately through a link on the board's official website.