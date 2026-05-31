UP Police Constable Exam City Slip 2026 Out At upprpb.in; Here's How To Download

UP Police Constable City Intimation Slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Constable Exam City Intimation Slip 2026. Candidates who applied for the recruitment examination can now check their allotted exam city, district, examination date, and shift timings through the official website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 32,679 constable vacancies across the state. Candidates are advised to download the city intimation slip well before the examination date to avoid last-minute issues.

The UP Police Constable written examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, June 9, and June 10, 2026, in multiple shifts across different examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. The exam will be held in offline mode in both morning and afternoon sessions.

Although the city intimation slip has been released, the official admit card will be issued separately. According to reports, the admit cards are expected to be available between June 1 and June 3, 2026.

UP Police Constable City Intimation Slip 2026: Details Mentioned

The city intimation slip contains important examination-related information, including:

Candidate’s name

Registration number

Exam city and district

Examination date

Shift timing

Important exam instructions

Candidates should carefully verify all details mentioned in the slip after downloading it.

UP Police Constable City Intimation Slip 2026: How to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the city intimation slip online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB.

Step 2: Click on the “UP Police Constable City Slip 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the slip for future reference.

Candidates should be aware that the city intimation slip is only intended to inform them of their exam city and schedule. It cannot be used as an entrance pass to the examination hall. The official admit card will be required on the day of the exam.