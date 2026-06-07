UP Police Constable Exam 2026 Tomorrow: FIR Filed Over Fake Paper Leak Claims Shared On Telegram

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UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2026: Ahead of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2026, scheduled to begin tomorrow, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has warned candidates against fake paper leak claims circulating on social media platforms.

In an official statement shared through the Board’s X handle, authorities said continuous monitoring is being carried out on platforms including WhatsApp, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Telegram to maintain the integrity of the examination.

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड द्वारा प्रस्तावित आरक्षी नागरिक पुलिस एवं समकक्ष पदों पर सीधी भर्ती-2025 की लिखित परीक्षा का आयोजन दिनांक 08.06.2026, 09.06.2026 एवं 10.06.2026 को कराया जा रहा है । लिखित परीक्षा की शुचिता बनाये रखने के लिए उ०प्र०पुलिस भर्ती बोर्ड… — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) June 6, 2026

During the monitoring process, officials found a Telegram channel named “Upp exam paper” allegedly sharing messages claiming to provide the written examination question paper to candidates in exchange for money. According to the Board, the channel attempted to misuse computer networks to gain illegal monetary and material benefits by misleading aspirants ahead of the exam.

Following the discovery, an FIR was registered on June 6, 2026, at Hussainganj Police Station under the Lucknow Commissionerate. The case 78/2026 has been filed under multiple Sections 318(4), 221, 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 66D of the IT Act, and Sections 4, 13(2), 8, 13(4) of the UP Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance 2024 has been registered, and necessary action is being taken.

The Board stated that strict legal action would be taken against individuals involved in such criminal activities. Candidates have also been advised to remain cautious of misleading messages and fraudulent claims related to the examination.

The UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2026 will be conducted on June 8, 9, and 10 across the state for direct recruitment to the posts of Constable Civil Police and equivalent positions.

Officials have urged candidates to focus on their preparation and rely only on official updates released by the Recruitment Board.