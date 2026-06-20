UP Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released At uppbpb.gov.in; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till June 23

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the answer key for the written examination conducted for Direct Recruitment-2025 to the posts of Constable Civil Police and equivalent positions in Uttar Pradesh Police.

Candidates who appeared in the examination held on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026, can now access their question papers and answer keys through the official website of the recruitment board. The board has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any question or answer key they believe is incorrect.

According to the notification issued by the board, objections can be submitted online from June 20, 2026, and will be accepted until midnight of June 23, 2026.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to apply for objection

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Answer keys released for all six shifts

The recruitment examination was conducted over three days in two shifts each, making a total of six shifts.

The answer keys and question papers for all examination sessions have now been made available for candidates to review. The board has clarified that candidates who identify discrepancies in any question, answer option or answer key can submit evidence-based objections through the online portal.

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Important dates

Answer key released: June 20, 2026

Objection window opens: June 20, 2026

Last date to raise objections: June 23, 2026

Deadline: Till midnight on June 23

No objections will be accepted after the deadline.

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official UPPRPB website.

Step 2: Click on the Constable Recruitment 2025 answer key link.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number.

Step 4: Enter your Date of Birth.

Step 5: Enter your Question Booklet Number.

Step 6: Submit the details.

Step 7: View and download your question paper and answer key.

Step 8: Save a copy for future reference.

Note: The board has stated that candidates will only be able to view their own question paper and answer key.

Direct link to apply for objection

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Steps to submit objections

Step 1: Visit the objection submission link provided by UPPRPB.

Step 2: Log in using Roll Number, Date of Birth and Question Booklet Number.

Step 3: Review the question and answer carefully.

Step 4: Select the question against which you wish to raise an objection.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents, references or evidence.

Step 6: Submit the objection for the selected question.

Step 7: Repeat the process for other questions, if required.

Step 8: Complete and submit the entire question paper objection form before the deadline.

Note: The board has advised candidates to thoroughly examine each question before submitting objections.

Direct link to apply for objection

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Important instructions for candidates

UPPRPB has issued several guidelines regarding the objection process:

Objections can be submitted only through the online portal.

Objections sent through email, post, registered mail or any other mode will not be considered.

Candidates must provide supporting evidence while raising objections.

Once an objection is submitted, candidates should proceed carefully while filing objections for other questions.

The objection facility will automatically close after the deadline.

UP Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Recruitment board issues advisory

The board has stated that adequate care has been taken while uploading the answer keys and question papers. However, it also noted that it will not be responsible for any technical errors that may occur during the process.

Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the recruitment process, answer key review, result preparation and subsequent stages of selection.