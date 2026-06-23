UP Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today; Raise Challenges At uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Objection 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will close the objection period for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 answer key today, June 23. Candidates who took the written examination on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026, can review their response sheets and submit objections via the official website if any discrepancies are discovered.

On June 20, the recruitment board released answer keys and question papers for all six examination shifts. Candidates may challenge questions, answer options, or answer keys by submitting valid supporting documents and evidence. The objection facility will be available only until midnight today.

The UP Police Constable recruitment examination was held over three days, with two shifts per day. Candidates can only access their own question paper and answer key after logging in with their Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Question Booklet Number.

Direct link to check the official announcement

Direct link to apply for objection

UP Police Constable Objection 2025: Important dates

Answer key released: June 20, 2026

Objection window opens: June 20, 2026

Last date to raise objections: June 23, 2026

Deadline: Till midnight on June 23

No objections will be accepted after the deadline.

UP Police Constable Objection 2025: How to Check UP Police Constable Objection 2025

Step 1: Visit the official UPPRPB website.

Step 2: Click on the Constable Recruitment 2025 answer key link.

Step 3: Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Question Booklet Number.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: View and download the answer key and response sheet.

UP Police Constable Objection 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Visit the official UPPRPB website.

Step 2: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 3: Select the question you wish to challenge.

Step 4: Upload supporting documents or references.

Step 5: Submit the objection.

Step 6: Repeat the process for other questions, if required.

Step 7: Complete the submission before the deadline.

UP Police Constable Objection 2025: Important Instructions

Candidates can check out the important instructions for the UP Police Constable Objection 2025 below:

-Objections will be accepted only through the online portal.

-Challenges submitted via email, post, or any other mode will not be considered.

-Supporting evidence is mandatory for every objection.

-The objection link will automatically deactivate after midnight on June 23.

-The board has advised candidates to carefully review their answer keys before submitting challenges. After examining all objections, UPPRPB will prepare the final answer key and proceed with the next stages of the recruitment process. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding results and selection procedures.

Important instructions

After examining all objections, UPPRPB will prepare the final answer key and proceed with the next stages of the recruitment process. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding results and selection procedures.