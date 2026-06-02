UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 To Be Out On June 5; Exam From June 8

UP Police Recruitment Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is set to release the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 from June 5 on its official website. Candidates can soon download their hall tickets and prepare for the written examination scheduled to begin on June 8.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,679 vacancies across various posts, including Civil Police Constables, PAC/Armed Police, and Jail Warders.

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card once released:

Step 1: Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference

The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, exam date, exam centre, shift timings, reporting time, gate closing time, photograph, and signature. It will also include exam-day instructions that candidates must follow.

Through this recruitment drive, UP Police aims to fill 32,679 constable vacancies across different units in the state.

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026: Exam Pattern

The UP Police Constable Recruitment examination will be conducted from June 8 to June 10, 2026, in offline mode across multiple exam centres and shifts.

The question paper will include 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 300 marks. Each question will carry 2 marks, and candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the examination.

The recruitment board will also implement a negative marking system, under which 0.5 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.