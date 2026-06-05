UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 OUT At uppbpb.gov.in; Check Details Here

UP Police Constable Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, UPPRPB.

The admit card has been issued for the upcoming written examination scheduled to be conducted across Uttar Pradesh.

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UP Police Constable Exam 2026: Important Dates

The UP Police Constable recruitment examination will be held on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026, at various examination centres across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day.

According to the official schedule:

June 8 exam admit card has been released

June 9 exam admit card will be released on June 6, 2026

June 10 exam admit card will be released on June 7, 2026

UP Police Constable Exam 2026: How to Download UP Police Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download their admit card by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: UPPRPB Admit Card Portal

Step 2: Click on the “UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026” link

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card

UP Police Constable Exam 2026: Selection Details

A total of 32,679 candidates will be selected under this recruitment drive for Constable posts in Uttar Pradesh Police.

Category-Wise Vacancy Distribution

The posts are distributed as follows:

General Category: 13,093 posts

EWS: 3,264 posts

OBC: 8,818 posts

SC: 6,857 posts

ST: 647 posts

UP Police Constable Exam 2026: Important Instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on their admit card, including the exam date, shift timing, and examination centre. They must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

Applicants should regularly visit the official UPPRPB website for the latest updates regarding the examination and other instructions.