UP Police Constable 2024 Answer Key To Be Out SOON; Check Updates Here

The answer key for the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 will be made available shortly by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). The UP Police Constable 2024 solution key can be obtained by test takers from the official website, uppb.gov.in.

The goal of the 2024 UP Police constable recruitment drive is to fill 60,244 positions in a variety of categories. Six,024 of the seats are earmarked for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), while 24,102 of the total are assigned for unreserved candidates. In addition, 16,264 positions are designated for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 1,204 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 12,650 for Scheduled Castes (SC).

What's next?

Candidates may submit an objection on the official website within the time range specified by the commission if they are unhappy with the answer

key. The board will announce the UP Police result 2024 after considering all of the complaints and generating the final answer key. Those who reach the 2024 UP police cutoff would have to go through a verification process.

How to check answer key when released?

Candidates must obtain the UP Police constable test answer key 2024 when it is made available by login in with their application number and password.

-Go to uppbpb.gov.in, the official website.

-Select the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 link from the main website.

-Applicants can view the solution key PDF on a new page that loads.

-Review and get the solution guide.

-In case you need the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 later, print a physical copy of it.



Marking scheme



Using the official marking scheme and the UP Police Answer Key 2024, candidates who took the UP Police Constable Exam 2024 can estimate their scores. Two marks are awarded for each right answer; nevertheless, it's crucial to remember that the exam also deducts 0.5 points for each incorrect answer.

The UP Police Constable 2024 re-exam was held at 1,174 centres across 67 state districts on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31.