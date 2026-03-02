 UP NMMS Result 2026 Announced At entdata.co.in; 14,925 Students Selected For ₹12,000 Annual Scholarship
UP NMMS Result 2026 has been declared at entdata.co.in. A total of 14,925 students have been selected for the ₹12,000 annual scholarship. Candidates can check district-wise merit lists and score details online.

article-image

UP NMMS Result 2026: The National Income and Merit-Based Scholarship Examination (NMMS) 2026 results have been formally announced by the Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority (PNP). On the official website, entdata.co.in, students who took the state-level test may now view their results as well as the district-by-district merit list.

The goal of the NMMS program is to reduce school dropout rates by providing financial aid to deserving students from economically disadvantaged groups (EWS).Students who are chosen will get Rs 1,000 a month, or Rs 12,000 a year. From Class 9 to Class 12, the scholarship will be offered for four years.

UP NMMS Result 2026: Exam details

The UP NMMS 2026 examination was held on November 9, 2025, in 394 specified centers throughout the state. There were two main papers on the test: The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and the Mental Aptitude Test (MAT).

UP NMMS Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit entdata.co.in, the official website.

Step 2: Find and click the "NMMS Exam Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Step 3: A page with a list of districts will be displayed.

Step 4: To examine the particular merit list for your district, click on its name.

Step 5: For future use, download the UP NMMS Merit List 2026 in PDF format.

Direct link to check the result

UP NMMS Result 2026: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Candidate Name: Full name of the student

Roll Number: Unique examination roll number

Father’s Name: As provided in the application form

Date of Birth: Candidate’s registered DOB

Gender: Gender of the candidate

MAT Score: Marks obtained in the Mental Aptitude Test

SAT Score: Marks obtained in the Scholastic Aptitude Test

Total Marks: Combined score in MAT and SAT

Final Rank: Overall rank secured by the candidate

UP NMMS Result 2026: Candidate statistics

A total of 1,57,721 pupils registered for the test, according to official data made public by the authorities. Nevertheless, 1,24,089 hopefuls attended in the end. The board has chosen 14,925 students for the 2026 cycle based on their merit following a thorough examination process.

