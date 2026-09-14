UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Registration Begins Today At 5 PM On upneet.gov.in; Check Schedule, Fees And Guidelines |

UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, will begin the second round of online counselling for UP NEET UG 2026 today, September 14, 2026. The registration window will open at 5 PM on the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The second round will be conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses against state quota seats in government and private medical and dental colleges, medical universities and dental institutions across Uttar Pradesh.

According to the schedule issued by the UP DGME, candidates can register for Round 2 from September 14 at 5 PM until September 17 at 11 AM. The deadline for depositing the registration fee and security amount is September 17 at 2 PM.

The Round 2 merit list will be published on September 17, followed by the choice-filling process from September 17 to September 19.

Direct link to read the official guidelines

Direct link to check the official schedule notice

UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2: Important Dates

Online Registration: September 14, 2026, at 5 PM to September 17, 2026, at 11 AM

Registration Fee & Security Deposit: September 14, 2026, at 5 PM to September 17, 2026, at 2 PM

Merit List: September 17, 2026

Online Choice Filling: September 17, 2026, at 5 PM to September 19, 2026, at 5 PM

Seat Allotment Result: September 21, 2026

Allotment Letter Download & Admission: September 22 to September 25, 2026

Candidates are advised to regularly check upneet.gov.in and the DGME website for any changes or additional instructions.

UP NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Security Deposit

Candidates participating in the second round are required to pay the prescribed security amount online, depending on the type of institution they are applying to.

Government medical/dental colleges: ₹30,000

Private medical colleges: ₹2,00,000

Private dental colleges: ₹1,00,000

However, candidates who were not allotted a seat in Round 1, those who secured admission in the first round and candidates covered under the Free Exit provision will not have to deposit the security amount again for Round 2.

The DGME has advised candidates to check their eligibility before depositing the security amount.

How to register for UP NEET UG Counselling Round 2?

Candidates can register for the second round by following these steps:

Visit the official UP NEET counselling website at upneet.gov.in. Click on the UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 registration link on the homepage. Enter the required registration details. Complete the counselling application form. Pay the applicable registration fee and security amount. Submit the application. Download the confirmation page. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates should ensure that their registration and security deposit are completed within the prescribed deadline.

UP NEET UG Round 2 Choice Filling

Candidates whose registration, security deposit and online document verification have been completed within the prescribed deadline will be eligible to participate in the choice-filling process.

During Round 2, candidates will see seats that remained vacant, were not reported against or were resigned from during Round 1 as “Clear-cut Vacancies.”

The choice-filling window will also include Seat Against Cancellation (SAC) options. These are treated as virtual vacancies. If a seat held by an already admitted candidate is upgraded, the vacated seat may subsequently be allotted to another candidate based on merit and choice preference.

There is no limit on the number of choices a candidate can fill. However, candidates have been advised to select only those colleges and seats where they are genuinely willing to take admission.

Candidates must also lock their choices after filling them. Failure to lock the choices will lead to exclusion from the seat allotment process.

Once choices are locked, they cannot be modified, and the DGME will not entertain requests for changes.

What happens if a candidate gets an upgraded seat?

If a candidate receives a different seat based on their preference for reallocation, their previously allotted seat will automatically become vacant and may be allotted to another candidate.

If there is no reallocation, the candidate will retain their existing seat.

Candidates seeking reallocation should therefore select choices other than the seat they have already secured. If the previously secured seat is allotted again, the candidate will have to report to the nodal centre and complete the admission process again, as applicable.

Round 2 Seat Allotment And Admission Rules

The UP NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 21, 2026. Candidates allotted seats can download their allotment letters and complete the admission process between September 22 and September 25.

Admission is mandatory for candidates allotted seats in Round 2.

If a candidate fails to take admission after being allotted a seat in the second round, the entire security deposit will be forfeited. Such candidates will be allowed to participate in the third round only after depositing the security amount again.

The same rule applies to a candidate who was admitted in Round 1 but fails to secure admission after reallocation in Round 2.

Where to report after Round 2 allotment?

The reporting procedure will depend on the type of institution allotted to the candidate.

Candidates allotted seats in government-sector medical or dental colleges, institutes or universities must report directly to the respective institution to complete admission.

Candidates allotted seats in private-sector medical or dental colleges must report to the designated nodal centre for completing the admission process.

Private-sector candidates are also required to deposit a CTS bank draft towards the government-prescribed tuition fee at the designated nodal centre. The draft must be drawn in favour of “Director General Medical Education & Training, U.P. (Payable at Lucknow)”.

Failure to deposit the prescribed fee through the required process will result in cancellation of the admission.

Medical Examination Mandatory

Candidates who are allotted seats must also undergo a medical examination conducted by the medical board constituted at the respective medical or dental college or designated nodal centre.

Candidates should therefore carry the required documents and follow the reporting instructions issued for their allotted institution.

Candidates are advised to rely on the official UP NEET counselling portal and DGME website for subsequent updates, revised schedules and admission instructions.