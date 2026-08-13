UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration Extended Till August 14; Check Revised Schedule Here

The Uttar Pradesh Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME) has extended the registration window for the first round of UP NEET UG Counselling 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the state quota can now complete their registration and upload the required documents until August 14.

Revised counselling schedule

The revised schedule was issued by the Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, on August 12. The extension applies to admissions to state quota seats in government and private medical and dental colleges and universities across Uttar Pradesh.

According to the revised timetable, the registration and document upload facility will remain open from August 13 at 11 am until August 14 at 2 pm. Candidates will, however, get additional time to deposit the registration fee and security money.

Direct link to check the official announcement

UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important dates

Candidates should keep the following deadlines in mind:

Online registration and document upload: August 13, 2026, from 11 am to August 14, 2026, till 2 pm

Registration fee and security money payment: August 13, 2026, from 11 am to August 14, 2026, till 5 pm

Counselling website: upneet.gov.in

Other official website: dgme.up.gov.in

Candidates should note that the deadline for registration and document upload is earlier than the deadline for payment. Those who register but fail to complete the required payment within the specified time may not be considered for the counselling process.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to register

Candidates can complete the first-round registration by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official UP NEET UG counselling website at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link for UP NEET UG Counselling 2026.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information in the application form.

Step 4: Attach the necessary documents and certificates in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the necessary fees for registration and security money within the deadline.

Step 6: Verify the information in the application form and then submit it.

Step 7: Save the application form and the receipt of fees paid for future use.

Documents required for UP NEET UG Counselling

Candidates will have to ensure that the documents remain ready for the purpose of verification. The documents to be produced for the purpose of counselling will be as follows:

Certificate of domicile

Admit Card NEET UG 2026

Result of NEET UG 2026

Certificate of Caste, wherever applicable

Two passport size photographs

Candidates are advised to make sure that the details on their documents are in accordance with those on their registration form. Any other information related to counselling will be available on the websites of Uttar Pradesh Directorate General of Medical Education and Training.

For any queries, candidates may get in touch with the counselling helpline numbers: 8189011696, 8189011697, 8189011698, 8189011699 and 8189011700.

The candidates have been advised to register themselves by the deadline and not wait till the last minute.