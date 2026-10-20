UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Registration Starts Tomorrow For MD, MS, Diploma And DNB Admissions; Check Details Here |

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Registration for the first round of Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2026 will begin tomorrow, October 21, at 2 PM, according to the schedule announced by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, on October 17. Eligible candidates can register online until October 26, at 11 AM, for admission to MD, MS, diploma and DNB programmes under the state quota.

The registration and security money can be deposited by candidates between October 21 and October 26 at 2:00 PM. State-quota seats in MD, MS, diploma, and DNB programs given by public and private medical institutions, institutes, and universities in Uttar Pradesh are covered by the counselling schedule.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Dates And Timings

Online registration begins: October 21, 2026, at 2 pm

Online registration closes: October 26, 2026, at 11 am

Registration fee and security fee payment deadline: October 26, 2026, at 2 pm

Merit list declaration: October 26, 2026

Online choice filling begins: October 26, 2026, at 5 pm

Online choice filling closes: October 30, 2026, at 5 pm

Seat allotment result: November 2, 2026

Allotment letter download and admission: November 3–7, 2026, and November 12–13, 2026.

Candidates can check the official UP NEET counselling portal at upneet.gov.in for updates and admission instructions.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Step to register

Candidates who want to apply online through UP NEET PG 2026 state counselling can do so by following these instructions:

Step 1: Visit upneet.gov.in, the official counselling website.

Step 2: Locate the UP NEET PG 2026 counselling registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Launch the registration portal and adhere to the website's instructions.

Step 4: Fill out the online registration form and pay the security and registration fees.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Merit List And Seat Allotment

The merit list is scheduled to be published on October 26, 2026. Following its release, candidates can begin filling in their choices of colleges and courses from 5 PM on the same day. The choice-filling window will remain open until October 30 at 5 PM.

The seat allotment result is scheduled for November 2. Candidates who are allotted seats must download their allotment letters and complete the admission formalities during the designated reporting periods of November 3–7 and November 12–13, 2026.

For the latest updates, counselling notices and admission instructions, candidates should visit the official websites at upneet.gov.in and dgme.up.gov.in.