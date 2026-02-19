UP NEET PG 2025: DGME To Open Stray Vacancy Round Registration Tomorrow; Check Important Dates and Documents Required

UP NEET PG 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME) has released a notification stating that the online registration for the final round of UP NEET PG counselling will start tomorrow, i.e., February 20, 2026. The last date for registration is February 23, 2026.

According to the official notification, only candidates who have completed the online registration process and deposited the required security amount will be eligible to fill out the choices.

In case of any issues with the counselling, candidates can reach out to the Helpline Numbers: 8189011696, 8189011697, 8189011698, 8189011699, 8189011700

UP NEET PG 2025: Important Dates

Online Registration: From 11 AM on February 20 to 9 AM on February 23

Payment of Registration & Security Money: From 11 AM on February 20 to 10 AM on February 23

Merit List Declaration: February 23

Choice Filling: From 12 PM on February 23 to 3 PM on February 24

Seat Allotment Result: February 25

Downloading Allotment Letters & Admission: February 25 to February 28

UP NEET PG 2025: How To Register?

Candidates can check out the steps below to register for the UP NEET PG 2025:

Go to https://upneet.gov.in/ to access the official UP NEET PG counseling website.

When registration is open, click the "Registration" link for the Stray Vacancy Round.

Enter your personal information, necessary credentials, and NEET PG 2025 score details.

Next, upload the required documents.

Within the allotted time, pay the registration and security fees online.

Once the window opens following payment, continue with choice filling.

UP NEET PG 2025: Documents Required

The following are the documents required for the UP NEET PG 2025:

NEET PG 2025 result/scorecard and admit card

Class 10 certificate

MBBS degree certificate and MBBS mark sheets

Copy of the completed UP NEET PG 2025 counselling application form

Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/SMC

Internship completion certificate

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Employer’s relieving certificate (if applicable)

Caste/community certificate (if applicable)

Allotment letter and State Merit List Copy