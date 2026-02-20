UP NEET PG 2025: DGME Opens Stray Vacancy Round Registration Today; Check Important Dates, Documents Required And How To Fill Choices

UP NEET PG 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME) opens online registration for the final round of UP NEET PG counselling today, i.e., February 20, 2026. The last date for the stray vacancy round is February 23, 2026.

The DGME Notification states that the participants in the UP NEET Stray Vacancy Round will not be eligible if they were assigned a seat during the UP NEET PG/MDS 2025 counseling but did not join, were not admitted, or did not resign. The UP NEET stray vacancy round will not be open to candidates who have been admitted to any postgraduate program at any medical or dental college in India through AIQ or other state quota counseling.

Only candidates who have completed the new registration process and paid Rs 3,000 will be added to the merit list for the stray vacancy round. If a candidate receives a seat in the stray round, they must report and enroll in the designated college or seat; otherwise, they will be barred from the counselling, and their security deposit will be forfeited.

DGME also added that candidates admitted through UP NEET PG 2025's first, second, and third rounds of counselling under the UP NEET are informed that if they wish to resign from their admitted seats, they can do so until February 21, 2026, at 12 noon, two days before the choice filling for the stray vacancy round.

In case of any issues with the counselling, candidates can reach out to the Helpline Numbers: 8189011696, 8189011697, 8189011698, 8189011699, 8189011700, or email them at upneetcounselling2025@gmail.com

UP NEET PG 2025: Important Dates

Online Registration: From 11 AM on February 20 to 9 AM on February 23

Payment of Registration & Security Money: From 11 AM on February 20 to 10 AM on February 23

Merit List Declaration: February 23

Choice Filling: From 12 PM on February 23 to 3 PM on February 24

Seat Allotment Result: February 25

Downloading Allotment Letters & Admission: February 25 to February 28

UP NEET PG 2025: How to register?

Candidates can check out the steps below to register for the UP NEET PG 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official UP NEET PG counseling website at https://upneet.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on the "Registration" link for the Stray Vacancy Round

Step 3: Enter your personal information, necessary credentials, and NEET PG 2025 score details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary files after that.

Step 5: Pay the registration and security fees online within the allocated time.

Step 6: Proceed with choice filling as soon as the window opens after payment.

UP NEET PG 2025: How to do Online Choice Filling

Step 1: Go to the upneet.gov.in website and log in with the NEET roll number and password.

Step 2: The candidate is free to select as many options as they like.

Step 3: The candidate next has the option to alter their selection up until the last locking day.

Step 4: candidates submit and lock their choices within the allotted time, the choice filing process will not be finished if it is incomplete

Step 5: Online allotment will not take place if choice locking is not locked. The choice cannot be changed, modified, or altered once it has been locked.

UP NEET PG 2025: Documents Required

The following are the documents required for the UP NEET PG 2025:

NEET PG 2025 result/scorecard and admit card

Class 10 certificate

Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/SMC

Internship completion certificate

MBBS degree certificate and MBBS mark sheets

Copy of the completed UP NEET PG 2025 counselling application form

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Employer’s relieving certificate (if applicable)

Caste/community certificate (if applicable)

Allotment letter and State Merit List Copy