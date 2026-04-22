UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026 To Be OUT Tomorrow At upresults.nic.in; Over 50 Lakh Students Can Check Class 10, 12 Scores At 4 PM

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh, has officially announced the result date for the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations 2026. According to a notification issued from its headquarters in Prayagraj, the results will be declared on April 23, 2026, at 4:00 PM.

The confirmation comes amid anticipation among lakhs of students who appeared for the board exams earlier this year. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online through the board’s official website as well as on DigiLocker.

Officials stated that all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and timely declaration of results. The board has also urged students to rely only on official platforms to avoid confusion or misinformation.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Important Dates

Result Date: April 23, 2026

Result Time: 4:00 PM

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Website to check the result

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

As soon as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad releases the Class 10th and Class 12th results 2026 UP Board, students can check their result scorecard online by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the board's website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the "UP Board High School Result 2026" or "UP Board Intermediate Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Once the roll number and school code have been entered, click "Submit."

Step 4: Your UP Board Result 2026 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2026 Class 12 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print your UP Board 10th and 12th grade results from 2026 for future use.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Additionally, students can view their marksheets using DigiLocker:

Step 1: the DigiLocker app or website.

Step 2: Log in using your Aadhaar or cellphone number.

Step 3: Go to the Issued Documents.

Step 4: Select the UP Board 10th/12th Marksheet for 2026.

Step 5: After downloading the document, save it.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

Students should carefully check all the information on the UPMSP Class 10 or 12 result scorecard after downloading it. These consist of the student's name, roll number, date of birth, school and district code, and the names of their parents. topic-specific information, including topic titles, theoretical and practical/internal assessment scores, total marks for each subject, and the grand total, should also be verified. The ultimate outcome (pass or fail), division, and any grace marks given will also be noted on the scorecard.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad 2026:

The Class 10 and 12 exams are taken by about 50–55 lakh students annually, making the UP Board exams one of the largest in the world.

The results will include subject-wise marks and overall status. Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the scorecard. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective school authorities or the board.

With the official date now confirmed, students and parents alike are gearing up for one of the most important academic announcements of the year.