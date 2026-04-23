UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Official Website To Check Class 10th, 12th Result

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education will release the results of the 2026 Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams. According to an announcement from its Prayagraj headquarters, the results will be revealed today, April 23, 2026, at 4:00 PM. When the results are made public, candidates can access them online at upmsp.edu.in via DigiLocker and the board's official website.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Official Website to check the result

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

As soon as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad releases the Class 10th and Class 12th results 2026 UP Board, students can check their result scorecard online by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the board's website at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click the "UP Board High School Result 2026" or "UP Board Intermediate Result 2026" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Once the roll number and school code have been entered, click "Submit."

Step 4: Your UP Board Result 2026 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2026 Class 12 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: For your records, download and print your UP Board 10th and 12th grade results from 2026.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

Students should carefully go over every item on the UPMSP Class 10 or 12 result scorecard after receiving it. The student's name, roll number, birthdate, school and district codes, and parent names are among them. Topic-specific data, including topic titles, theoretical and practical/internal assessment scores, total marks for each subject, and the grand total, must also be verified. The ultimate outcome (pass or fail), category, and any grace points given will also be included on the scorecard.