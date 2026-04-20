UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026 Likely Between April 20–25 At upresults.nic.in; Over 50 Lakh Students Await Class 10, 12 Scores

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results in the third/fourth week of April, between April 20 and April 25, according to board officials. The UPMSP Board results for classes 10 and 12 will be announced at a press conference by the board officials and the state education minister.

Following that, the UP Board's 10th and 12th results will be accessible online at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students can use their roll number and school code to view their Class 10 and 12 UPMSP result 2026 scorecard after it has been announced.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Website to check the result

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can check their result scorecard online by following these easy steps as soon as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad releases the Class 10th and Class 12th results 2026 UP Board:

Step 1: Go to the board's website at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "UP Board High School Result 2026" or "UP Board Intermediate Result 2026" link.

Step 3: After entering the school code and roll number, click "Submit."

Step 4: The screen will display your UP Board Result 2026 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2026 Class 12.

Step 5: For future reference, download and print your UP Board 10th and 12th results from 2026.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Additionally, students can use DigiLocker to access their marksheets:

Step 1: the DigiLocker website or app.

Step 2: Use your mobile number or Aadhaar to log in.

Step 3: Visit Issued Documents.

Step 4: Choose the 2026 UP Board 10th/12th Marksheet.

Step 5: Save the document after downloading it.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

After downloading the UPMSP Class 10 or 12 result scorecard, students should carefully verify all the details mentioned on it. These include the student’s name, roll number, father’s and mother’s names, date of birth, and school and district code. They should also check subject-wise details such as subject names, marks obtained in theory and practical/internal assessment, total marks for each subject, and the grand total. Additionally, the scorecard will mention the final result (pass or fail), division, and any grace marks awarded.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad 2026: Approximately 50–55 lakh students take the Class 10 and 12 exams (combined) each year, making UP Board exams one of the biggest in the world.