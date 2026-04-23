UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad 2026 Result LIVE Today At 4 PM; Class 10 And 12 Marks To Be Released On upresults.nic.in

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: The results of the 2026 Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams will be made public by the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education. The results will be announced today, April 23, 2026, at 4:00 PM, according to a statement from its Prayagraj headquarters. Candidates will be able to view their results online, upmsp.edu.in via DigiLocker and the board's official website once they are made public.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Important Dates

Result Date: April 23, 2026

Result Time: 4:00 PM

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Website to check the result

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can check their result scorecard online by following these easy procedures as soon as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad releases the Class 10th and Class 12th results 2026 UP Board:

Step 1: Go to upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in to access the board's website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "UP Board High School Result 2026" or "UP Board Intermediate Result 2026" link.

Step 3: After entering the school code and roll number, click "Submit."

Step 4: The screen will display your UP Board Result 2026 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2026 Class 12.

Step 5: Download and print your 2026 UP Board 10th and 12th grade results for your records.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Students can also use DigiLocker to view their marksheets:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or app.

Step 2: Use your phone number or Aadhaar to log in.

Step 3: Proceed to the Issued Documents.

Step 4: Choose the 2026 UP Board 10th/12th Marksheet.

Step 5: Save the document after downloading it.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

After getting the UPMSP Class 10 or 12 result scorecard, students should thoroughly review all of its contents. These include the student's name, roll number, birthdate, school and district code, and parent names. Verification is also necessary for topic-specific data, such as topic titles, theoretical and practical/internal assessment scores, total marks for each subject, and the grand total. The scorecard will also include the final result (pass or fail), category, and any grace points awarded.

Subject-specific grades and overall standing will be included in the findings. It is recommended that students thoroughly review every detail listed on the scorecard. They should get in touch with the board or their particular school officials right once if there is any disparity.