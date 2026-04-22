UP Homeguard Recruitment 2026: Admit Card Out At uppbpb.gov.in For 41,424 Posts; Exam From April 25 In Two Shifts

UP Homeguard Admit Card 2026: The UP Homeguard Admit Card 2026 download link has been formally launched by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Applicants can now obtain their hall passes via the board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in, for the recruitment campaign to fill 41,424 Homeguard volunteer jobs.

Direct link for official announcement

Direct link to download admit card

UP Homeguard Admit Card 2026: Important date and time

April 25, 2026 (Exam Date)

Admit Card Release: April 22, 2026

Shift 1: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

April 26, 2026 (Exam Date)

Admit Card Release: Expected on April 23, 2026

Shift 1: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

April 27, 2026 (Exam Date)

Admit Card Release: Expected on April 24, 2026

Shift 1: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

UP Homeguard Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

Here's how to easily download the admission card from the official website:

Step 1: Go to uppbpb.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: In the most recent news, click on the current link for admission cards.

Step 3: Choose the Candidate Login option on the new page.

Step 4: Enter your birthdate and registration number.

Step 5: Your screen will display the hall pass.

Step 6: On the day of the test, download it and print it out.

Direct link to download admit card

UP Homeguard Admit Card 2026: Centre allocation

• Female Candidates: To reduce long-distance travel, centers have been placed within the same administrative range as their home district.

• Male Candidates: To ease the burden of commuting, centers are situated in nearby districts.

UP Homeguard Admit Card 2026: Exam Structure

Mode of Exam

Conducted in offline mode (OMR-based)

Total Marks

The exam carries a total of 100 marks

Duration

Total time: 2 hours

Number of Questions

100 questions will be asked

Subject

Questions will be based on General Knowledge only

UP Homeguard Admit Card 2026: Passing Scores

Negative Marking

No negative marking

Candidates are encouraged to attempt all questions

Minimum Qualifying Marks

25% is the minimum passing score

Candidates scoring below this will not be considered/recorded

UP Homeguard Admit Card 2026: New Security Guidelines and Dress Code

Relaxation on Religious Items

Candidates are not required to remove religious insignia

Items like Tilak, Mangalsutra, and Kalava (holy thread) are allowed during the exam

Footwear Advisory

Candidates are advised to wear slippers instead of shoes and socks

This helps in faster security checks and frisking

Purpose of New Guidelines

Aimed at reducing delays at entry gates

Ensures a smoother and quicker entry process for candidates

UP Homeguard Admit Card 2026: Monthly Earnings for Home Guard Volunteers

A daily duty allowance of Rs 600 plus any applicable Dearness Allowance (DA) approved by the State Government would be given to selected homeguard volunteers. The total monthly compensation (allowance + DA) for a volunteer who works 30 days a month can be as much as Rs 28,000.