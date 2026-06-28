UP Home Guard Result 2026 Declared For 41,424 Posts At uppbpb.gov.in; Check Direct Link Here

UP Home Guard Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the UP Home Guard Result 2026 for the Home Guard Enrolment-2025 written examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their qualifying status by logging in to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 41,424 Home Guard vacancies across Uttar Pradesh. More than 19 lakh candidates appeared for the written examination, making it one of the state's largest recruitment exercises. The examination was conducted on April 25, 26, and 27, 2026, while the provisional answer key was released on May 7 and objections were invited until May 10, 2026.

Direct Link To Check Result

Direct Link To Check Official Notification

Direct Link To Check Final Answer Key

Direct Link To Check Final Answer Key Notification

As per the official notification, after examining the objections submitted by candidates, subject experts found objections relating to two questions to be valid across all six examination shifts. Consequently, one question was cancelled due to errors in the question and answer options, and its marks will be distributed among all candidates in accordance with the Allahabad High Court's directions. Additionally, one question was found to have multiple correct answers, and candidates who marked any of the correct options have been awarded full marks for that question.

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रोन्नति बोर्ड द्वारा दिनांक 25/04/2026, 26/04/2026 एवं 27/04/2026 को होमगार्ड्स एनरोलमेंट-2025 की लिखित परीक्षा के परिणाम का प्रकाशन बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर किया गया है। अभ्यर्थी अपना परिणाम बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध लिंक पर जाकर अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन नम्बर… — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) June 28, 2026

The board has also released the final answer key, which candidates can access by logging in with their roll number, date of birth, and question booklet number. The final answer key will remain available until July 4, 2026, and no further objections regarding the answer key will be entertained.

With the evaluation process complete, candidates can now check their results and qualifying status for the next stage of the recruitment process.

UP Home Guard Result 2026: How to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "UP Home Guard Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result.

Step 5: Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

UP Home Guard Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The UP Home Guard Result 2026 scorecard will contain the following information:

Candidate's name

Registration number

Roll number

Total marks

Marks obtained

Subject-wise scores

Qualifying status

Category-wise cut-off marks

Candidates should carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard and immediately report any discrepancies to the recruitment board through the official channels.

As per the official notification, the board has shortlisted 1,07,221 candidates (approximately 2.6 times the total vacancies) for the next stage of the recruitment process, namely Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The shortlist has been prepared by considering the normalized written examination scores, adding marks for preferential qualifications, and applying the reservation policy of the Government of Uttar Pradesh on a district-wise and category-wise basis.

The board has further informed that:

The district-wise cut-off marks for shortlisted candidates have been provided at the end of each district's PDF list.

The DV/PST schedule will be announced shortly on the official website.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates and instructions.

UP Home Guard 2026: What Happens Next?

Candidates shortlisted in the written examination will now appear for the following stages:

Document Verification (DV): Verification of educational qualifications, domicile certificate, identity proof, caste certificate (where applicable), and other required documents.

Physical Standard Test (PST): Measurement of height, chest (for male candidates), and other prescribed physical standards.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET):

Male candidates: 4.8 km run in 28 minutes.

Female candidates: 2.4 km run in 16 minutes.

Medical Examination: Candidates clearing the physical tests will undergo a medical fitness examination before the preparation of the final merit list.