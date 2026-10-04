UP Home Guard Final Selection Result 2026 Released At uppbpb.gov.in; 41,424 Candidates Selected Across 75 Districts | Official website

UP Home Guard Final Selection Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final selection result for the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard Recruitment 2025 on October 3, 2026. A total of 41,424 candidates have been selected against the same number of vacancies across 75 districts of the state.

Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can check their selection status on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, by entering their registration number and date of birth.

According to the Board's notice, 25,32,196 online applications were received for the recruitment drive, which was announced through a notification dated November 18, 2025. The recruitment was conducted to fill district-wise vacancies across Uttar Pradesh.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to read the official announcement

UP Home Guard Final Selection Result 2026: 8,290 Female Candidates Selected

Of the 41,424 candidates selected, 8,290 are women. The Board has published district-wise selection lists in accordance with the applicable reservation policy and merit criteria.

The recruitment authority has also clarified that 439 candidates from 50 districts have been selected from the Scheduled Caste category against district-wise Scheduled Tribe vacancies, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Reservation Act, as amended in 2007.

The district-wise lists include the names of selected candidates arranged according to merit. The cut-off marks of the last selected candidate for each district are also available at the end of List 1.

UP Home Guard Final Result 2026: Lists Available

The Board has made six categories of lists available through its official website:

List 1: Complete list of selected candidates, along with district-wise cut-off marks.

List 2: Overall selected candidates under the Unreserved category.

List 3: Overall selected candidates under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

List 4: Overall selected candidates under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

List 5: Overall selected candidates under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

List 6: Overall selected candidates under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Candidates can refer to the relevant list to check their selection status and the cut-off marks applicable to their district.

UP Home Guard Final Selection Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the UP Home Guard final selection result 2026:

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board at uppbpb.gov.in. Look for the link related to the UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025 Final Selection Result on the homepage. Click on the result link to access the district-wise selection lists. Select the relevant list and check the selection status using the registration number and date of birth, as required by the result portal. Download the relevant selection list and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates can also check the district-wise cut-off marks provided at the end of List 1. They are advised to verify their details carefully and regularly visit the official website for updates regarding medical examinations, document verification and further appointment formalities.

UP Home Guard Result 2026: Selection Process

The written examination was conducted in six shifts on April 25, 26 and 27, 2026, across 74 districts. Since the examination was held in multiple shifts, the Board normalised candidates' marks in accordance with the applicable government orders and the recruitment notification.

The merit list was prepared by taking into account the normalised written examination scores, marks awarded for eligible preferential qualifications and the state's reservation provisions.

Based on the merit list, 1,07,221 candidates, approximately 2.6 times the advertised vacancies, were called for document scrutiny and the physical standard test. These stages were conducted from July 13 to August 7, 2026.

Candidates who cleared the document scrutiny and physical standard test subsequently appeared for the qualifying physical efficiency test, held from September 15 to September 26, 2026.

Tie-Breaking Rules And Appointment Conditions

The Board has stated that where two or more candidates secured equal marks, their relative merit was determined using the prescribed tie-breaking rules. These include the candidate's age, with preference given to the older candidate, followed by the first letter of the name recorded in the High School certificate, according to the English alphabet.

The final selection remains subject to medical examination and verification by the appointing authority. Candidates must satisfy the prescribed educational qualification requirements and produce valid preferential eligibility and reservation certificates, wherever applicable. Character verification will also be carried out.

The Board has further clarified that no benefit or right will accrue to a candidate on account of any technical or marking error in the published result.

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Marks To Be Released Later

Candidates who appeared for the written examination will be able to check their total marks in the last week of October 2026. The Board will make the marks available through a separate link on its official website.

The total will include the normalised written examination score and marks awarded for preferential qualifications supported by documents submitted with the application. A separate notification will explain the procedure for accessing the marks.

The Board has also stated that separate applications under the Right to Information Act, 2005, will not be accepted for information already being provided through the recruitment notice.

Candidates are advised to visit uppbpb.gov.in for the final selection lists, district-wise cut-off marks and further updates.