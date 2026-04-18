UP Home Guard 2026 City Intimation Slip Released At uppbpb.gov.in; Check District, Exam Dates & Admit Card Schedule Here | Website: https://uppbpb.gov.in/

Home Guard recruitment exam city intimation slip was made available on April 18, 2026, by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. Allowing registered candidates to check their allotted district ahead of the written examination. Candidates can download through the official website.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 41,424 Home Guard posts

Recruitment to be conducted across 74 districts in Uttar Pradesh

Exam to be held at multiple centres across the state

Exam Schedule

Exam Dates: April 25, 26, and 27, 2026

Shifts (each day):

Shift 1: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 03:00 PM – 05:00 PM

Admit Card Release:

April 25 exam: Admit card from April 22

April 26 exam: Admit card from April 23

April 27 exam: Admit card from April 24

Mode of Exam: Offline (OMR-based)

Steps to download exam city slip

Step 1: Open the official website of UPPRBP on your device, https://www.uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the "Notices" section, located at the top of the page.

Step 3: In this section, look for a link titled "UP Home Guard City intimation slip 2026".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a login portal, in which you enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Verification code as displayed in the image.

Step 5: Your city intimation slip will appear on the screen in a PDF format.

Step 6: Download your slip and make sure to take printouts before the exam.

Admit card details

The admit card download link will be activated on the official website. Candidates must carry the admit card along with valid identification to gain entry into the examination centre.

Instructions and verification requirements

Candidates have been advised to carefully read all instructions mentioned in the city slip and the recruitment notification issued earlier. The board has also stated that e-KYC verification will be conducted at examination centres.